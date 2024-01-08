comscore NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
NFL Islanders

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started at linebacker and made six solo tackles – all of them on Breece Hall and three of them for no gain – in the loss to the Jets. Read more

