NFL Islanders

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started at linebacker and made six solo tackles – all of them on Breece Hall and three of them for no gain – in the loss to the Jets. Tavai was limited in practice all week with a tooth issue and was injured in the second quarter but returned for the next series. He hasn’t missed a game in two years and had 110 tackles this year, his previous high was 69 last season.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Was inactive for the win over the Falcons, the first time he sat out since Week 9. Kirkwood finished the season with five catches for 37 yards and a touchdown.

>> Ilm Manning, Panthers offensive line: Was inactive for the loss to the Buccaneers but remains on the active roster.

He goes into next season as the backup to Cade Mays, who is signed through 2025.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball four times for an average of 54 yards and a long of 63 in the loss to the Texans. He also served as holder on Matt Gay’s two field goals. He finished the regular season with an average of 48.3, his previous high was 46.2 in 2020.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started and had an interception in the loss to the Chiefs, collecting three tackles and batting down two passes along the way. Gilman’s interception came in the second quarter when Blaine Gabbert threw deep to Mecole Hardman. It was the fourth pick of Gilman’s career, the first time he has had more than one in a season. He finishes his fourth year with a career-high 73 tackles and his output has improved every season.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Was active but did not play in the loss to the Steelers.

He never got onto the field during his rookie regular season.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Came off the bench and made four tackles in the loss to the Buccaneers. Grugier-Hill didn’t handle kickoffs this time and ends his season with 55 tackles after making 48 for Arizona and Houston last year.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the loss to the Texans with six tackles and a sack. He was named a Pro Bowl alternate before the game and ends the season with a career-high 81 tackles and eight sacks.

He has not missed a game since 2020 but played a career-low 72% of the team’s defensive snaps this year.

He is one tackle for loss from being in the top 100 in the NFL since 1999, his 80 TFLs is tied with Denico Autry, Jevon Kearse and Junior Seau.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn,Texans kicker: Made a 51-yard field goal and two extra points – but missed one, his first miss since week 2 – in the win over the Colts. He also kicked off six times, four of them for touchbacks. He finishes the season with a career-high 96.4% accuracy and 63.8% touchback percentage on kickoffs.

He is No. 8 all-time in field goal accuracy, six of those above him are still active.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Made the first start of his career in the win over the Browns, leading the club with five catches (for 36 yards) and two touchdowns. Iosivas finishes his rookie year with four touchdown grabs. That’s twice as many as Mosi Tatupu had in his career and the most for a Punahou graduate.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers offensive line: Played three snaps on special teams in the win over the Ravens. He only played 15% of the team’s snaps on offense this year after not missing a play last year for the Jets. His 15% mark is his lowest since his rookie year in 2019 with the Eagles.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Played 13 snaps on defense and 23 snaps on special teams in the win over the Ravens, but could get an uptick in playing time in the playoffs with T.J. Watt injured, but Markus Golden took most of the snaps after Watt left the contest.

“I’m just praying everything is all right with T.J.,” Herbig told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He’s the best player in the world. It’s tough to replace someone like that, someone who means so much to his team. He’s the team MVP. He’s the catalyst who keeps this boat rocking. I’m just praying for him, and whatever happens, happens.”

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Came off the bench in relief of Jalen Hurts and threw for 148 yards and a touchdown in his most playing time this season. He entered the game with Philadelphia down 24-0 in the second quarter and threw an interception on his first attempt. He was sacked three times, losing a fumble on one of them, and gained 46 rushing yards on six carries.