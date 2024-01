Scoreboard – January 8, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.; University at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Damien, 6:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

Varsity III: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: University at Damien, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hanalani, 5 p.m.

Varsity III: Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Damien at Mid-Pacific; Punahou I-AA vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA East: Kalani at Kailua (boys varsity at 2 p.m.).

TENNIS

College men: SMU vs. Hawaii, 3:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 5 p.m. Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Castle at Kailua; McKinley at Kahuku; Moanalua at Kaimuki; Farrington at Roosevelt; Kalani at Kaiser. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Pearl City at Mililani; Waianae at Leilehua; Waialua at Radford; Aiea at Kapolei; Nanakuli at Campbell. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Punahou vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2; Damien at Le Jardin; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Mililani (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Pearl City (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Radford (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Waipahu at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Mililani at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Campbell at Waianae (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Waianae at Campbell. Boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Pearl City at Leilehua.

BASKETBALL

UH MBB Schedule

(Record 9-6, 1-2 Big West)

Oct. 20 vs. Saint Mary’s (exb.) L, 58-92

Nov. 14 vs. Hawaii Hilo W, 82-66

Nov. 16 vs. Niagara W, 92-73

Nov. 21 vs. Northern Arizona W, 70-61

Nov. 24 vs. UTRGV# W, 76-57

Nov. 25 San Diego# W, 77-66

Nov. 30 at Utah L, 66-79

Dec. 3 vs. Central Arkansas W, 95-76

Dec. 10 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 78-53

Dec. 17 vs. Nevada L, 66-72

Dec. 21 vs. Portland@ W, 69-56

Dec. 22 vs. Nevada@ L, 68-73

Dec. 24 vs. TCU@ L, 51-65

Dec. 30 vs. CSU Fullerton! L 61-63, OT

Jan. 4 at CSU Bakersfield! W, 78-67

Jan. 6 at Cal St. Northridge! L 66-76

Thursday vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Saturday vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Long Beach State! 5 p.m.

Jan. 20 at UC San Diego! 2 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Cal State Fullerton! 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 at UC Irvine! 5 p.m.

Feb. 8 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Cal Poly! 5 p.m.

Feb. 17 at UC Santa Barbara! 11 a.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

Feb. 29 at UC Davis! 4 p.m.

March 2 at UC Riverside! 3 p.m.

March 6 vs. Cal State Northridge! 7 p.m.

March 9 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.

The Big West tournament is March 13-16

at Henderson, Nev.

Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

Sheriff Center

#—Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs,

Calif.

@—Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head

Classic

!—Big West game

College Women

Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina 85, Miss. State 66

No. 2 UCLA 65, Oregon State 54

No. 13 Virginia Tech 63, No. 3 NC St. 62

No. 5 Colorado 81, Arizona State 68

No. 7 LSU 84, Ole Miss 73

No. 8 Stanford 71, Washington 59

No. 9 USC 68, Oregon 54

No. 12 UConn 83, Georgetown 55

No. 14 Indiana 91, Nebraska 69

Arizona 71, No. 15 Utah 70

North Carolina 61, No. 16 Notre Dame 57

No. 22 Florida State 78, Clemson 72

No. 25 Syracuse 71, Boston College 64

UH WBB Schedule

(Record 6-6, 3-0 Big West)

Nov. 1 vs. Hawaii Hilo (exb.) W, 67-39

Nov. 8 at Stanford L, 40-87

Nov. 11 at Santa Clara L, 51-62

Nov. 17 vs. San Francisco W, 65-51

Nov. 19 vs. Idaho L, 40-50

Nov. 24 vs. Air Force L, 51-54

Nov. 25 vs. Idaho State W, 58-46

Nov. 26 vs. Washington L, 41-58

Dec. 3 vs. San Jose State W, 73-47

Dec. 21 at UCLA L, 46-85

Dec. 30 at Cal State Fullerton! W, 59-49

Jan. 4 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 67-43

Jan. 6 vs. Cal St. Northridge! W, 67-38

Thursday at UC Irvine! 4 p.m.

Saturday at UC Riverside! 4 p.m.

Jan. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 at UC Santa Barbara! 5 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Cal Poly! noon

Feb. 1 vs. Cal State Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 at UC San Diego! 5 p.m.

Feb. 10 at UC Davis! noon

Feb. 15 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Long Beach State! 1 p.m.

Feb. 29 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

March 2 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

March 7 at Cal State Northridge! 4 p.m.

March 9 at CSU Bakersfield! noon

The Big West tournament is March 13-16

at Henderson, Nev.

Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

Sheriff Center

#—Bank of Hawaii Classic

@—Rainbow Wahine Showdown

!—Big West game

RUNNING

Bob & Ron’s 5K

Sunday

At Manoa

Female Open Winners

1. Bonny Suski 18:59.2; 2. Missy Barr 21:56.8; 3. Selma Hopstock 21:58.1

Female 5 To 9

1. Mariana Zepeda 28:22.8; 2. Rachel Dailey 1:01:24.9

Female 10 To 14

1. Kaitlyn Marr 23:39.7; 2. Sarah Dailey 45:23.3; 3. Kelsey Tom 47:53.0

Female 15 To 19

1. Quinn Gilman 26:53.3; 2. Keara Okutsu 30:21.2; 3. Hope Rosenbush 30:29.6

Female 20 To 24

1. Dorothy Boudett 25:49.1; 2. Laura Moote 28:30.4; 3. Andie Jones 29:38.5

Female 25 To 29

1. Sarah Franklin 22:12.8

Female 30 To 34

1. Janet Finlayson 24:57.4; 2. Angelica Perreira 32:51.5; 3. Marisa Kuga 32:58.9

Female 35 To 39

1. Katherine Pompeani 23:14.6; 2. Sarah Fishstrom 26:17.7; 3. Sharon Chi 27:23.2

Female 40 To 44

1. Tammy Bautista 24:55.3; 2. Bex Porter 26:55.7; 3. Zoya Voronovich 27:20.1

Female 45 To 49

1. Brooke Nasser 23:04.0; 2. Carrie Caeton 26:35.3; 3. Cammie Wright 27:01.0

Female 50 To 54

1. Tonya Green 34:26.4; 2. Audrey Ramos 35:50.6; 3. Summer Teruya 36:18.3

Female 55 To 59

1. Kelli Lyau 23:11.3; 2. Emi Akutsu 26:53.6; 3. Jeanine Nakakura 27:05.1

Female 60 To 64

1. Keiko Shinozuka 28:58.5; 2. Jeannie Wokasch 31:51.2; 3. Rhonda Black 32:44.6

Female 65 To 69

1. Annie Marshall 29:53.2; 2. Karen Nakagawa 31:12.7; 3. Connie Comiso 35:00.5

Female 70 To 74

1. Gladys Benson 1:01:26.1

Female 75 To 79

1. Karen Loomis 45:41.7

Female 80 To 84

1. Joy Schoenecker 48:56.4

Male Open Winners

1. Mario Aluizo 17:04.8; 2. Kevin Enriques 17:10.7; 3. Joshua Sappington 17:11.8

Male 5 To 9

1. Anthony M. Laglia 34:07.2; 2. Connor Tom 43:59.3

Male 10 To 14

1. Maika Eldredge 22:40.6; 2. Koen Seidel 22:59.1; 3. Parker Marr 23:12.2

Men 15 To 19

1. Owen Hayes 17:25.4; 2. Nico Cho 21:22.9; 3. Joss Okutsu 23:02.4

Men 20 To 24

1. Sean Lindell 20:48.8; 2. James Lindell 21:45.3; 3. Keani Wenger 28:27.7

Men 25 To 29

1. Andrew Feeser 22:21.0; 2. Raul Ledezma 24:43.5; 3. Kasten Brown 28:32.1

Men 30 To 34

1. Sean Edelman 17:13.0; 2. Ian Wong 18:41.8; 3. Brandon Britt 18:42.9

Men 35 To 39

1. Michael Cacal 17:18.3; 2. Todd Robbins 18:34.0; 3. Tony Montana 19:01.4

Men 40 To 44

1. Andrew Vogel 17:53.5; 2. Matt Witko 18:53.1; 3. David Panther 20:30.8

Men 45 To 49

1. Geoffrey Rinehart 20:55.2; 2. Peter Sigouin 22:11.5; 3. Jesse Tom 23:20.5

Men 50 To 54

1. Peter-Michael Seidel 22:27.7; 2. Michael Cho 26:51.9; 3. Maiju Kutty 28:59.0

Men 55 To 59

1. Jonathan Lyau 18:59.7; 2. Stan Roth 22:09.0; 3. Eric Gilman 23:10.5

Men 60 To 64

1. Ken Lindell 20:35.4; 2. Craig Knohl 22:42.1; 3. Johnny Landeza 23:27.3

Men 65 To 69

1. Rod Huddleston 23:39.0; 2. Doug Tonokawa 26:10.8; 3. Coswin Saito 26:57.9

Men 70 To 74

1. John Wat 24:05.0; 2. Michael Georgi 27:31.2

Men 75 To 79

1. Ronald Pate 26:31.1; 2. Arthur Fujii 39:35.7

Men 80 To 84

1. Harry Richardson 35:28.7; 2. Kenneth Taylor 45:42.6

Male 85 And Over

1. William H. Cunningham 38:06.8; 2. John Simmonds 1:20:25.7

TENNIS

Weinman Foundation Invit.

Sunday; Day 5

UH Tennis Complex

Singles Results

Mao Mushika (Cal) def. Gina Dittman (NCSU), 6-3, 6-4

Jessica Alsola (Cal) def. Abigail Rencheli (NCSU), 7-5, 6-4

Valentina Ivanov (Cal) def. Millie Rajecki (NCSU), 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

Anna Zyryanova (NCSU) def. Hannah Viller Moeller (Cal), 6-4, 6-3

Katja Wiersholm (Cal) def. Sophie Abrams (NCSI), 6-2, 6-3

Maddy Zampardo (NCSU) def. Berta Passola Folch (Cal), 6-4, 7-6 (6)

Lan Mi (Cal) def. Gabriella Broadfoot (NCSU), 6-3, 6-2

Tiziana-Marie Schomburg (Cal) def. Kristina Paskauskas (NCSU), 4-6, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (1)

Laura Putz (FSU) def. Makenna Thiel (Cal), 6-2, 6-3

Millie Bissett (FSU) def. Joelle Lanz (UH), 6-2, 6-0

Anna Arkadianou (FSU) def. Nelly Knezkova, (UH), 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Vic Allen (FSU) def. Ana Vilcek, (UH), 6-2, 6-1

Ellie Schoppe (FSU) def. Nikola Homolkova (UH), 6-3, 6-2

Kristyna Lavickova (FSU) def. Sheena Masuda (UH), 6-4 (one set only)

Chiara Di Genova (FSU) def. Hannah Galindo (UH), 6-2, 6-1

Mailie Monfils (FSU) def. Anna Kern (UH), 6-1, 6-0

Cade Cricchio (FSU) def, Kaitlyn Ralar (UH), 6-1, 6-0

Cami Brown (Cal) def. Macy Rose (UH), 6-1, 6-1

Doubles Results

Dittman/Paskauskas (NCSU) def. Schomburg/Thiel (Cal), 6-1

Broadfoot/Zampardo (NC St) def. Passola Folch/Mi (Cal), 6-3

Mushika/Viller Moeller (Cal) def. Rajecki/Rencheli (NCSU), 6-3

Alsola/Ivanov (Cal) def. Abrams/Zyrynanova (NCSU), 6-4

Cricchio/Di Genova (FSU) def. Lanz/Pampulov (UH)

Homolkova/Masuda (UH) def. Putz/Allen (FSU), 6-4

Vilcek/Knezkova (UH) def. Bissett/Schoppe (FSU), 7-6 (5)

Monfils/Arkadianou (FSU) def. Kern/Galindo (UH), 7-5

ATP World Tour ASB Classic

Monday

At Auckland, New Zealand

Men’s Singles; Round of 32

Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 7-5, 7-5.

WTA Adelaide International 1

Monday

At Adelaide, Australia

Women’s Singles; Round of 32

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 7-6 (3), 6-1.