comscore Warriors eyeing Thurman to fill spot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Warriors eyeing Thurman to fill spot

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Dennis Thurman, Dan Morrison and Jeff Reinebold are the top candidates to join the University of Hawaii football team’s coaching staff, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 7, 2024
Next Story
Television and radio – January 8, 2024

Scroll Up