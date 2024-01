Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s still time, Maui wildfire survivors: The application deadline to apply for federal disaster relief has passed, but the Small Business Administration disaster loans have a grace period, until Jan. 25. The SBA has approved more than $290 million in loans for Maui homeowners, renters and businesses.

To get more information, apply online and download SBA loan applications, see www.sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires. Or, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information.