comscore Editorial: Make progress on convention center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Make progress on convention center

  • Today
  • Updated 6:35 p.m.

The Hawai‘i Convention Center may have turned a corner on a difficult course, a sign of progress. It has been a long time coming, and the state can ill afford to lose momentum. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Welcome H.E.L.P. for health workers

Scroll Up