If you’re looking for a spot that serves breakfast all day, check out Oli’s Kitchen. The eatery recently opened in the Pucks Alley area (1009 University Ave.) and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Popular breakfast entrees include peanut butter ba nana-stuffed French toast ($12.50), Mediterranean avocado toast ($10.95) and the breakfast burrito ($11.60). The burrito features your choice of one meat, along with eggs, french fries and cheddar cheese, with a side of spicy cilantro sauce for dipping.

Craving a plate lunch? Opt for customer faves like garlic chicken ($16.10), salt-and-pepper fried chicken ($15.20) and Philly cheese egg rolls ($8.99), served with Parmesan mayonnaise sauce. All plates come with rice and choice of mac or tossed salad.

Call 808-387-0457 or visit oliskitchenhawaii.com.

Pearl city has a new poke shop

Paradise Poke just opened in Pearl City (1029 Makolu St.). The biz has other locations in Nuuanu and Waikiki.

The shop is known for its poke bowls — made with Temaki Gold rice — available with flavors like spicy Hawaiian alaea, shoyu ahi, ginger scallion ahi and spicy salmon. Its Hawaiian bowl (one choice of poke, kalua pig and lomi salmon), tataki bowl (choice of sashimi-grade ahi or salmon, blackened spices and house oroshi sauce) and chirashi bowl (maguro, hamachi, salmon, madako, ikura zuke and tamago) are also popular.

This location also has a variety of onigiri (Goteborg, kombu, crunchy ume, tuna mayo and more) and hot plates such as garlic shrimp, baked salmon and smoked beef short ribs.

Visit paradisepokenuuanu.com.

Best of ‘cluck’

It’s an exciting time for Kapolei as businesses are launching left and right, including Popeyes Hawaii, which opened Dec. 28 at 500 Kamokila Blvd. — the local franchise’s seventh location on Oahu.

“We’re excited to celebrate with our new Kapolei ohana,” states Popeyes Hawaii president Sean Uezu.

“We’re glad we can show love for our loyal West side customers, bringing our delicious chicken a little closer to home.”

The establishment features two drive-thrus and ample parking and its restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout and drive-thru from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Pro tip: Download the Popeyes mobile app and sign up for Popeyes Rewards, which allows customers to order ahead, and earn and redeem points for free menu items.

Visit popeyeshawaii.com.

‘Holey’ moly

Holey Grail Donuts (1001 Queen St.) is ringing in the new year with its first Breaking Bread collaboration with chef Jing Gao, showcasing its Fly by Jing doughnut — aptly named for the company Gao founded.

The treat boasts refreshing tropical flavors of pineapple and passion fruit complemented by Gao’s signature bottled Sichuan chile crisp, which adds a spicy kick and crunch.

The Fly by Jing doughnut ($5) is available for the month of January at all Holey Grail Donuts locations and 10% of its proceeds will benefit the Hollywood Food Coalition. The organization’s mission is to “feed and serve the immediate needs of the hungry every day to build better lives.”

“We are proud to tell part of Jing Gao’s personal story through our doughnut,” shares Nile Dreiling, co-founder of Holey Grail Donuts.

“This doughnut incorporates her recipe, her vision, and her narrative, as inspired by the flavors of her hometown Chengdu. Jing believes that thoughtful food powers meaningful dialogue.”

Visit holeygraildonuts.com.