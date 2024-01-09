comscore Flavorful frittata | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Crave | Very Veggie

Flavorful frittata

  • By Tzu Chi Hawaii
  • Today
  • Updated 4:17 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY TZU CHI HAWAII

Frittata, with endless possible add-ins, can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner, and holds up well as a leftover. Read more

Previous Story
Make no mis-‘steaks’

Scroll Up