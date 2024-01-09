Flavorful frittata

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Frittata, with endless possible add-ins, can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner, and holds up well as a leftover. Read more

Frittata, with endless possible add-ins, can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner, and holds up well as a leftover.

This dish can inspire you to immediately use the vegetables you brought home from the market. The chopped veggies add bursts of varying tastes.

Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to three days, or frozen.

Veggie Frittata

Ingredient for veggie mix:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/2 cup diced onion, 1/4 inch

• 1 1/2 cups diced green and red bell pepper, 1/4 inch

• 1 1/2 cups diced zucchini, 1/4 inch

• 6 cremini mushrooms, cut in 1/4-inch cubes

• 4 cups spinach leaves, washed and well-drained

• 1/2 cup sliced black olives

• 1 tablespoon sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, chopped (optional)

• 2 tablespoons chopped basil leaves

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1 cup shredded cheese (dairy or nondairy)

• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

• Paprika

Ingredients for egg mix:

• 12-15 eggs, beaten

• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

• 2 tablespoons diced chives

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

In a bowl, beat together egg mix ingredients. Set aside.

To a 12-inch nonstick frying pan, add olive oil and diced onion; heat on medium-high until onions begin to gently sizzle. Saute 2 more minutes.

Add vegetables in the order listed, one kind at a time, sauteing 2 minutes before adding the next. Add olives, sun-dried tomatoes (if using), basil, salt and pepper. Saute 2 more minutes.

Drizzle with a little more olive oil; stir.

Pour in egg mixture, leaving a 1/2 inch of clearance from the top of the pan, as the eggs will expand while cooking. Use a wooden spoon or heat-proof spatula to gently stir mixture. Gently push from the edge of the pan toward the center to get the uncooked egg to the bottom of the pan.~

Turn heat to low. When mixture looks like very runny scrambled eggs, gently mix in cheeses. Cover 5 minutes, until almost set (almost no liquid egg is left). Sprinkle with paprika.

Place skillet under broiler for about 5 minutes, until top browns slightly. Watch carefully to avoid burning.

Serves 12.

Note:

To transfer frittata to a platter, let rest 10 minutes, then use a thin spatula to loosen around the edges. Carefully slide a very flexible nonstick spatula under frittata all around.

Tilt pan to move it onto the platter.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on cheddar cheese, 1 egg and not including more drizzled oil): 180 calories, 13 g fat, 4.5 g saturated fat, 245 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 4 g carbohydrate, 1 g ˛ ber, 2 g sugar, 12 g protein.. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.