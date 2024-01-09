Make no mis-‘steaks’

Like a good neighbor, Steak Farm is there, and has been since it was first established in August 2020. Since then, the food truck has gained a loyal following of patrons who keep coming back for the business’s delicious meat-centric local plates.

“Steak Farm has gotten so many repeat customers who love our food from day one,” says co-owner Kumi Mendoza, who’s been in the food industry for more than 20 years.

And although the biz takes pride in staying true to its roots over the past several years, Mendoza says it has “grown more knowledge toward what our customers want and expect from us.”

One of its bestselling items is the savory barbecue chicken plate ($11), which boasts Steak Farm’s chicken seasoned with its special dry seasonings and, only when an order is placed, is it then caramelized with Steak Farm’s secret teriyaki sauce.

Another popular dish is the 12-ounce signature steak plate ($19), which is grilled to perfection, according to Mendoza. To elevate one’s taste buds even more, opt for the steak onion mushroom plate ($17). It’s Steak Farm’s signature steak plate but with even more tantalizing flavors and comes with a side of steak sauce of the customer’s choosing. Options include sweet garlic soy, teriyaki, sweet chile or its housemade A-1 steak sauce. Fun fact: This is Steak Farm manager Dhon Sugui’s favorite dish; he gets it cooked medium with teriyaki miso sauce. Meanwhile, Mendoza’s go-to order is the savory barbecue chicken and grilled steak combo ($17), cooked medium rare and with Yoshi sauce.

All plates (except sandwiches) come with two scoops of rice and green salad with Steak Farm’s special creamy garlic dressing.

“I just want to say how much I appreciate our new and older-time customers for the great support they have shown us,” says Mendoza. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t still be here.

“And for the ones who haven’t tried us yet, please don’t hesitate to try us when you see us around.”

Steak Farm can be found 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays at Aloha Stadium Swap Meet; 4-8 p.m. on the first Friday of the month at the “What the Truck?!” event located at the former K-Mart in Waikele; 5-9 p.m. every fourth Friday at the Taste of Mililani event at Mililani High School; and other locations depending on the week. Prices are subject to change depending on the type of event. Be sure to follow the business’s Instagram (@steakfarm808) for updates.

Steak Farm

Locations and hours vary; check Instagram for updates

Call: 808-726-0321

Instagram: @steakfarm808

How to order: In person, call, text or Instagram direct message

How to pay: Cash, all forms of card and Apple Pay