Craving something sweet? Check out these options:

Croissant muffin hybrids

Liliha Bakery (various locations) is known for signature desserts like Coco Puffs and poi mochi doughnuts, but its Cruffins ($3.85) are catching on in popularity. The bakery launched this pastry late last summer, and it’s a croissant-muffin hybrid. They’re shaped like muffins with flaky layers like a croissant. These pastries are available in three flavors — plain, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar.

Visit lilihabakery.com.

Super soft serve

Taste of Paradise (99-115 Aiea Heights Drive), which opened in October, is home to many treats like popcorn, li hing mui snacks, dried fruits and chocolate chip cookies with arare. The biz is especially popular for its housemade soft serve ($4.99) that boasts a creamy texture. The soft serve combos rotate daily with options like strawberry banana, chocolate haupia and strawberry Melona. Strawberry vanilla is a customer favorite.

Call 808-312-1118 or follow the biz on Instagram (@tasteofparadiseaiea).

Huge cookie skillets

Chunky Co. (55-370 Kamehameha Hwy.), located in Pounders Restaurant, is known for its soft, chewy cookies in flavors like OG (semi sweet chocolate with milk chocolate chunks and flaky sea salt) and Mallow (a twist on s’mores with graham crackers, milk chocolate and a torched marshmallow).

The dessert biz recently expanded its menu to include Chunky Pizookies ($25), which are designed to share. Three cookies are baked to order in a skillet and are topped with three scoops of ice cream (vanilla, chocolate or haupia), along with your choice of sauce (housemade brown butter fudge, caramel or peanut butter caramel). Individual Pizookies are also available ($10) — and you can get them to go.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@chunky_co).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).