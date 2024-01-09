‘Pasta’tively amazing

National Spaghetti Day might have officially been Jan. 4, but it’s never too late to celebrate. Check out these mouthwatering options:
La Bettola
Located in the lobby of Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, La Bettola recently expanded its menu to offer more appetizers, entrees, pastas and desserts. One of its signature dishes is the spaghetti ai riccio di mare ($40), which features uni, anchovy, garlic, chives and the chef’s secret cream sauce.
The eatery features a variety of spaghetti dishes to choose from, including spaghetti al ragu di manzo ($40) — wagyu beef Bolognese with burrata cheese and Parmigiano Reggiano — spaghetti alla carbonara al tartufo ($35), spaghetti alla pescatore con gamberetti ($48) and spaghetti alle vongole macchiato ($35).
La Bettola
Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach
2490 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu
808-921-6190
Instagram: @labettola808
Vein at Kakaako
Vein at Kakaako recently launched a new pasta hour — available daily from 4:30 to 6 p.m. — during which customers can get 18% off all pasta dishes.
This deal includes popular entrees like wagyu beef Bolognese, risotto funghi, tarako, pistachio with Prosciutto di Parma, crab and scallion arrabbiata and uni carbonara.
Vein at Kakaako is also now open on Wednesdays (last year, the eatery was closed on Wednesdays).
Vein At Kakaako
Salt At Our Kakaako
685 Auahi St. Ste. 121, Honolulu
808-376-4800
veinatkakaako.com
Instagram: @veinatkakaako
Taormina Sicilian Cuisine
Known for its elegant atmosphere, Taormina Sicilian Cuisine specializes in cuisine from Southern Sicily. The menu offers a variety of fresh pastas with high-quality meats and seafood.
The signature ricci di mare ($49) is especially popular and features spaghetti topped with fresh sea urchin and garlic. Granchio ($26) — fresh spaghetti with crab meat and lightly spiced tomato cream — and mentaiko ($24) are also customer favorites. The latter features spaghetti with cod roe, mixed mushrooms and a shiso topping with Japanese seaweed.
Taormina Sicilian Cuisine
Waikiki Beach Walk
227 Lewers St., Honolulu
808-926-5050
taorminarestaurant.com
Instagram: @taorminasiciliancuisine
Quiora
This Waikiki eatery offers Mediterranean-inspired and Italian dishes in a relaxed, open-air setting, complete with scenic views of the Waikiki skyline and Pacific Ocean.
Spaghetti and meatballs ($34) are a favorite from the lunch menu. This classic dish includes tomatoes, onions, garlic, ricotta salata, and meatballs made with veal and ricotta.
The restaurant’s $29 business lunch is a good deal with your choice of a starter (Italian wedding soup or panzanella), main entrée (pesca alla griglia, Small Kine Farms mushroom campanelle or classic spaghetti) and mango panna cotta for dessert.
Quiora
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach
383 Kalaimoku St., Honolulu
808-729-9757
quiorawaikiki.com
Instagram: @quiorawaikiki
