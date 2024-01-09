‘Pasta’tively amazing

National Spaghetti Day might have officially been Jan. 4, but it’s never too late to celebrate. Check out these mouthwatering options:

La Bettola

Located in the lobby of Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, La Bettola recently expanded its menu to offer more appetizers, entrees, pastas and desserts. One of its signature dishes is the spaghetti ai riccio di mare ($40), which features uni, anchovy, garlic, chives and the chef’s secret cream sauce.

The eatery features a variety of spaghetti dishes to choose from, including spaghetti al ragu di manzo ($40) — wagyu beef Bolognese with burrata cheese and Parmigiano Reggiano — spaghetti alla carbonara al tartufo ($35), spaghetti alla pescatore con gamberetti ($48) and spaghetti alle vongole macchiato ($35).

La Bettola

Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach

2490 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-921-6190

Instagram: @labettola808

Vein at Kakaako

Vein at Kakaako recently launched a new pasta hour — available daily from 4:30 to 6 p.m. — during which customers can get 18% off all pasta dishes.

This deal includes popular entrees like wagyu beef Bolognese, risotto funghi, tarako, pistachio with Prosciutto di Parma, crab and scallion arrabbiata and uni carbonara.

Vein at Kakaako is also now open on Wednesdays (last year, the eatery was closed on Wednesdays).

Vein At Kakaako

Salt At Our Kakaako

685 Auahi St. Ste. 121, Honolulu

808-376-4800

veinatkakaako.com

Instagram: @veinatkakaako

Taormina Sicilian Cuisine

Known for its elegant atmosphere, Taormina Sicilian Cuisine specializes in cuisine from Southern Sicily. The menu offers a variety of fresh pastas with high-quality meats and seafood.

The signature ricci di mare ($49) is especially popular and features spaghetti topped with fresh sea urchin and garlic. Granchio ($26) — fresh spaghetti with crab meat and lightly spiced tomato cream — and mentaiko ($24) are also customer favorites. The latter features spaghetti with cod roe, mixed mushrooms and a shiso topping with Japanese seaweed.

Taormina Sicilian Cuisine

Waikiki Beach Walk

227 Lewers St., Honolulu

808-926-5050

taorminarestaurant.com

Instagram: @taorminasiciliancuisine

Quiora

This Waikiki eatery offers Mediterranean-inspired and Italian dishes in a relaxed, open-air setting, complete with scenic views of the Waikiki skyline and Pacific Ocean.

Spaghetti and meatballs ($34) are a favorite from the lunch menu. This classic dish includes tomatoes, onions, garlic, ricotta salata, and meatballs made with veal and ricotta.

The restaurant’s $29 business lunch is a good deal with your choice of a starter (Italian wedding soup or panzanella), main entrée (pesca alla griglia, Small Kine Farms mushroom campanelle or classic spaghetti) and mango panna cotta for dessert.

Quiora

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach

383 Kalaimoku St., Honolulu

808-729-9757

quiorawaikiki.com

Instagram: @quiorawaikiki