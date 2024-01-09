comscore 3 throw hat in ring to fill Mizuno’s district seat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 throw hat in ring to fill Mizuno’s district seat

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF HAWAII PHOTO Hernando Tan, left, Joje “May” Mizuno and Edgar Fernandez are being considered to take the state House seat formerly held by John Mizuno.

The names of three people have been submitted to Gov. Josh Green to replace veteran state Rep. John Mizuno, including Mizuno’s wife and office manager, Joje “May” Mizuno. Read more

