Kapiolani nurses cite staffing as they OK strike
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:44 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021
Nurses for Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children have voted to authorize a strike after failed negotiations with the
hospital.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree