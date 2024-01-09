comscore Kapiolani nurses cite staffing as they OK strike | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Kapiolani nurses cite staffing as they OK strike

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021 Nurses for Ka­piolani Medical Center for Women & Children have voted to authorize a strike after failed negotiations with the hospital.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021

    Nurses for Ka­piolani Medical Center for Women & Children have voted to authorize a strike after failed negotiations with the hospital.

A majority of unionized nurses at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children — 96% — recently voted to authorize a strike, with staffing ratios being the top issue of concern. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Maui Land & Pineapple Co. Inc.
Next Story
Oahu hit with heavy rain and power outages

Scroll Up