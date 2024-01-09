Oahu hit with heavy rain and power outages
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:38 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, pedestrians waited Monday to cross Nimitz Highway in heavy rain.
RYAN YAMASHIRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The 76 gas station at 7-Eleven in Nanakuli was damaged by Monday’s windy, wet weather.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, cars negotiated the slick road conditions on the H-1 freeway in downtown Honolulu.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree