Oahu hit with heavy rain and power outages | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu hit with heavy rain and power outages

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, pedestrians waited Monday to cross Nimitz Highway in heavy rain.

  • RYAN YAMASHIRO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The 76 gas station at 7-Eleven in Nanakuli was damaged by Monday’s windy, wet weather.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, cars negotiated the slick road conditions on the H-1 freeway in downtown Honolulu.

Heavy rain and gusty winds were expected to threaten Oahu for a second day this morning after storms and gusts driven by a passing cold front clobbered many areas of the island Monday. Read more

