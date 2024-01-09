Proposed gun rules slated for talks at public hearing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gun owners, prospective gun owners and those interested in gun safety might want to weigh in today on proposed new gun rules. Read more

Gun owners, prospective gun owners and those interested in gun safety might want to weigh in today on proposed new gun rules.

The Honolulu Police Department is holding a public hearing at 10 a.m. today at the HPD main station to discuss proposed changes to HPD’s Chapter 15 of the Rules of the Chief of Police, titled “Firearms Permits and Licenses,” so they comply with new state laws that were signed into law June 2.

While Act 52 went into effect Jan. 1, that is the minimum standard, HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan had said in December during a news conference.

Each county can amend and add new rules as permitted within the scope of the law.

HPD says the proposed rules are intended to:

>> Implement Act 52 regarding the application process, background checks, renewal process, fees and forms for licenses to carry, permits to acquire and registration of firearms.

>> Remove provisions based on language repealed by Act 52.

>> Ensure clear and objective processes to register firearms, obtain permits to acquire and licenses to carry, verify instructors, and appeal a denial or revocation.

>> Reorganize rules and make other edits to improve clarity.

A new rule requires those conducting safety courses to submit answers to mental health questions, and the person’s health provider will determine whether the person is of competent mind or poses a threat.

A new requirement for those wanting to obtain a permit to acquire a firearm is they must pass a safety course.

Change to the Chapter 15 rules have been few. Prior to November 2022 the changes were last made in 1982 during the administration of former Chief Francis Keala.

The last change to Chapter 15 in November 2022 paved the way for HPD to process concealed-carry applications. The department started issuing licenses Dec. 29, 2022.

In June 2022 the U.S. Supreme Court limited states’ abilities to restrict the carrying of firearms, which precipitated that change.

On July 1 a state law banning firearms at certain locations went into effect.

On May 1 a new city law went into effect concerning its own, more restrictive list of locations where concealed firearms are banned, calling them “sensitive places.”

The proposed rules can be found at honolulupd.org/police-services/firearms.

All interested people will be afforded the opportunity to submit their arguments orally or in writing at the time of the hearing or in advance.

Anyone wishing to submit written testimony may do so by emailing their testimony to HPDLTC@honolulu.gov.

All written testimony submitted before the end of the public hearing will be considered.