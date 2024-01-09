Scoreboard – January 9, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 5 p.m. Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Castle at Kailua; McKinley at Kahuku; Moanalua at Kaimuki; Farrington at Roosevelt; Kalani at Kaiser. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Pearl City at Mililani; Waianae at Leilehua; Waialua at Radford; Aiea at Kapolei; Nanakuli at Campbell. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Punahou vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2; Damien at Le Jardin; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Mililani (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Pearl City (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Radford (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Waipahu at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Mililani at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Campbell at Waianae (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). Girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Waianae at Campbell. Boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.: Pearl City at Leilehua.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Hanalani at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III: Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Varsity III: Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kalaheo at Kaiser; Moanalua at Castle; McKinley at Kalani. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Kailua at Roosevelt; Kaimuki at Kahuku; Anuenue at Farrington.

OIA West girls: Waianae at Campbell; Kapolei at Mililani; Radford at Pearl City; Aiea at Waipahu. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Leilehua at Waialua.

SOCCER

OIA East: Castle at Kalaheo (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kalani at Kaiser (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaimuki at Roosevelt (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Farrington at Kahuku (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); McKinley at Moanalua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Castle (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Emmanuel (Ga.) vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BASKETBALL

UH MBB Schedule

(Record 9-6, 1-2 Big West)

Oct. 20 vs. Saint Mary’s (exb.) L, 58-92

Nov. 14 vs. Hawaii Hilo W, 82-66

Nov. 16 vs. Niagara W, 92-73

Nov. 21 vs. Northern Arizona W, 70-61

Nov. 24 vs. UTRGV# W, 76-57

Nov. 25 San Diego# W, 77-66

Nov. 30 at Utah L, 66-79

Dec. 3 vs. Central Arkansas W, 95-76

Dec. 10 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 78-53

Dec. 17 vs. Nevada L, 66-72

Dec. 21 vs. Portland@ W, 69-56

Dec. 22 vs. Nevada@ L, 68-73

Dec. 24 vs. TCU@ L, 51-65

Dec. 30 vs. CSU Fullerton! L 61-63, OT

Jan. 4 at CSU Bakersfield! W, 78-67

Jan. 6 at Cal St. Northridge! L 66-76

Thursday vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Saturday vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Long Beach State! 5 p.m.

Jan. 20 at UC San Diego! 2 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Cal State Fullerton! 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 at UC Irvine! 5 p.m.

Feb. 8 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Cal Poly! 5 p.m.

Feb. 17 at UC Santa Barbara! 11 a.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

Feb. 29 at UC Davis! 4 p.m.

March 2 at UC Riverside! 3 p.m.

March 6 vs. Cal State Northridge! 7 p.m.

March 9 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.

The Big West tournament is March 13-16

at Henderson, Nev.

Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

Sheriff Center

#—Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs,

Calif.

@—Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head

Classic

!—Big West game

College Women

AP Top 25

Rec Pts PV

1. South Carolina (34) 14-0 874 1

2. UCLA (1) 14-0 841 2

3. Iowa 15-1 760 4

4. Baylor 14-0 738 6

5. Colorado 13-1 705 5

6. NC State 14-1 671 3

7. LSU 15-1 668 7

8. Stanford 14-1 637 8

9. Southern Cal 12-1 593 9

10. Texas 15-1 589 10

11. Virginia Tech 12-2 542 9

12. Kansas State 15-1 513 11

13. UConn 12-3 487 12

14. Indiana 13-1 428 14

15. Louisville 13-2 365 17

16. Gonzaga 14-2 319 18

17. Ohio State 11-3 270 20

18. Notre Dame 10-3 265 16

19. Utah 11-4 264 15

20. North Carolina 11-4 218 20

21. Florida State 12-4 162 22

22. Creighton 11-3 99 21

23. Marquette 13-2 96 19

24. West Virginia 13-1 70 24

25. UNLV 12-1 68 NR

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 38, Michigan St. 23, Oregon St. 15, Syracuse 15, TCU 11, Arizona 8, California 6, Princeton 4, Nebraska 3, Davidson 3, Maryland 2, Fairfield 2, Miami 1, Texas A&M 1, Washington 1.

UH WBB Schedule

(Record 6-6, 3-0 Big West)

Nov. 1 vs. Hawaii Hilo (exb.) W, 67-39

Nov. 8 at Stanford L, 40-87

Nov. 11 at Santa Clara L, 51-62

Nov. 17 vs. San Francisco W, 65-51

Nov. 19 vs. Idaho L, 40-50

Nov. 24 vs. Air Force L, 51-54

Nov. 25 vs. Idaho State W, 58-46

Nov. 26 vs. Washington L, 41-58

Dec. 3 vs. San Jose State W, 73-47

Dec. 21 at UCLA L, 46-85

Dec. 30 at Cal State Fullerton! W, 59-49

Jan. 4 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 67-43

Jan. 6 vs. Cal St. Northridge! W, 67-38

Thursday at UC Irvine! 4 p.m.

Saturday at UC Riverside! 4 p.m.

Jan. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 at UC Santa Barbara! 5 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Cal Poly! noon

Feb. 1 vs. Cal State Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 at UC San Diego! 5 p.m.

Feb. 10 at UC Davis! noon

Feb. 15 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Long Beach State! 1 p.m.

Feb. 29 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

March 2 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

March 7 at Cal State Northridge! 4 p.m.

March 9 at CSU Bakersfield! noon

The Big West tournament is March 13-16

at Henderson, Nev.

Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

Sheriff Center

#—Bank of Hawaii Classic

@—Rainbow Wahine Showdown

!—Big West game