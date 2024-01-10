Letter: New gender-neutral law only adds to confusion

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m confused. After reading the new laws as far as gender identifications on birth and marriage certificates, are these nouns, pronouns or verbs? Can’t we just go back to the way it was? Do we really need to confuse society more than it already is?

Joe Carini

Kaneohe

