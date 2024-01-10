comscore Letter: New gender-neutral law only adds to confusion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: New gender-neutral law only adds to confusion

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I’m confused. After reading the new laws as far as gender identifications on birth and marriage certificates, are these nouns, pronouns or verbs? Read more

