Letter: Police need to protect walkers on sidewalks

I am the president of Hawaii’s long-distance walking-for-exercise club, called the Menehune Marchers, which is part of the American Volkssport Association (AVA).

Hawaii law prohibits the use of motorized vehicles on public sidewalks, and a Honolulu ordinance prohibits riding bicycles on sidewalks in Waikiki and other business districts.

In the nearly 30 years that my wife and I have walked for exercise on Oahu’s sidewalks, we have observed the presence of speeding motor scooters, motorized wheel boards, motorized skateboards and Biki bicycles with increasing frequency. However, we have yet to observe a Honolulu Police Department officer issue a citation, or even a warning, for the many violations.

The HPD needs to take an interest in public safety on our sidewalks and enforce the existing state law and City and County of Honolulu ordinance. The public deserves no less.

Mark Brown

Ala Moana

