Letter: Time for term limits to curb self-serving politicos

I object when news commentators cite surveys that show that the great majority of Republican legislators believe the results of the last presidential election were stolen.

Those legislators do not believe for one minute that Donald Trump won. They know he lost, but they also know that their best chance to stay in power is to lie about who won.

I have never been strongly in favor of term limits, but it is now obvious that many legislators value their power enough to sacrifice their souls for it. Republicans have proven it, and I suspect it is human nature and Democrats would do the same. Term limits may be in order for all politicians.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

