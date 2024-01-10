comscore Editorial: City must make most of rail TOD | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: City must make most of rail TOD

  • Today
  • Updated 6:25 p.m.

The city is buying two properties where it will add affordable housing, both near a planned rail station on Dillingham Boulevard: one a $51.5 million, 3.8-acre warehouse complex on Iwilei Street, Diamond Head-side of the Dole Cannery complex; the other an $8.4 million former First Hawaiian branch building on North King Street, just south of Liliha. Read more

