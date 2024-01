Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nicholas Lum — one-third of the Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning trio Keauhou — aims to challenge how Hawaiian music is defined with his new solo album, “Pewa.”

The eight-track album marries Hawaiian language with modern pop melodies; all songs, which address traditional Hawaiian subjects, are originals written by Lum.

Native Hawaiian musicians have been adopting non-Hawaiian instruments and vocal techniques for more than two centuries. The result of those adaptations can be heard in almost all elements of contemporary Hawaiian music — vocal harmonies, guitar, bass, ukulele and piano.

What defines the music as Hawaiian, however, is less clear. There has been debate over whether it has to do with particular instruments or arrangements; others say language is the key.

The songs on “Pewa” are sung in Hawaiian. A melodic electric guitar is the most prominent instrument. Lum also plays programmed drums, electronic keyboards and bass. Pianist Michael Grande is the only guest.

A Kamehameha Schools graduate with degrees in music and Hawaiian from the University of Hawaii, and a graduate of Robert Cazimero’s Halau na Kamalei o Lililehua, Lum’s formal education mirrors his demonstrated talent as a songwriter and recording artist.

The album’s title comes from a Hawaiian phrase, “Wehe ka pewa o ke ao,” which Lum translates as “Innovation today, tradition tomorrow.” It describes the cultural significance of the album perfectly. “Pewa” is available on all major streaming platforms.

For more, visit pewamusic.com.