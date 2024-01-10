comscore 2 Big Island inmates charged after fatal fentanyl overdose | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

2 Big Island inmates charged after fatal fentanyl overdose

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • HAWAII COUNTY PHOTOS Izaiah Shields, left, Moriah Goulette.

    HAWAII COUNTY PHOTOS

    Izaiah Shields, left, Moriah Goulette.

Hawaii County police are awaiting toxicology results in the suspected fentanyl overdose death Thursday of a 56-year-old Hilo inmate whose 41-year-old cellmate, Izaiah Shields, allegedly smuggled fentanyl inside his body onto a plane and into the Hawaii Community Correctional Center. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Katie T. Pham

Scroll Up