Hawaii National Guardsmen to join West Africa operation

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  U.S. soldiers took part in Saturday's Hawaii Army National Guard deployment ceremony at Schofield Barracks.

    COURTESY U.S. ARMY NATIONAL GUARD

    U.S. soldiers took part in Saturday’s Hawaii Army National Guard deployment ceremony at Schofield Barracks.

Eight Hawaii National Guard soldiers will deploy to West Africa in support of Operation Juniper Shield, a long-running counterterrorism mission in the region. Read more

On the Move: Katie T. Pham

