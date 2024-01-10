comscore Seasoned ‘Iolani girls basketball team too much for young Punahou squad | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Seasoned ‘Iolani girls basketball team too much for young Punahou squad

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Mele Sake drove to the hoop while being guarded by Punahou’s Jayde Eldredge-Sagapolutele on Tuesday at Punahou School.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani’s Mele Sake drove to the hoop while being guarded by Punahou’s Jayde Eldredge-Sagapolutele on Tuesday at Punahou School.

There isn’t much consolation in a loss to the state’s No. 1 team. Read more

Previous Story
Kahuku basketball carries on family tradition
Next Story
Scoreboard – January 10, 2024

Scroll Up