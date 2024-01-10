Seasoned ‘Iolani girls basketball team too much for young Punahou squad

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There isn’t much consolation in a loss to the state’s No. 1 team.

For Punahou, however, there is progress. The Buffanblu showed remarkable, increased defensive grit and toughness in a 48-29 loss to top-ranked ‘Iolani on Monday afternoon at Hemmeter Fieldhouse.

The Raiders struggled to make shots for most of the first quarter against Punahou’s man-to-man defense. By game’s end, the visitors had four air-balls from 3-point range in a relatively ugly and well-earned win.

“We were looking for good man-to-man help defense and getting the ball inside a little more,” ‘Iolani coach Dean Young said. “That team is going to improve maybe the most because they’re so young. They’ll keep improving all the way to the end. It’s going to get tougher and tougher.”

It’s a tough week for some teams off the court, as well.

“What doesn’t help is we’re in finals. I think the energy is low,” Young noted.

Guard Justice Kekauoha scored 10 points and center Mele Sake tallied eight. Kanoe Hanohano chipped in eight points for ‘Iolani’s balanced offensive attack. The Raiders improved to 2-0 in ILH play (17-3 overall).

They opened an 11-2 lead entering the second quarter. Punahou handled the fullcourt, on-ball pressure well, but had trouble getting open looks until slashers like Keilani Stewart attacked the rim consistently.

Stewart led No. 9-ranked Punahou (6-7, 0-3) with 10 points. Ahnastaziah Wright added six points.

First-year head coach Elyse Umeda-Korth is rubbing off on her team. Their tough-nosed defense is becoming a mirror image of their coach.

“When we opened this season, we told them they would be defensive-minded. They’ve adapted to it and taken it on as a challenge,” she said. “They’ve held the No. 1 and 2 teams in the state, back to back, to under 50 points. That’s a victory for them. Offensively, we’ve got to get more experience and find our flow. The second half was better. We have a little hesitation when it comes to shooting. Part of it is the inexperience and part of it, a lot of them haven’t been given the green light to shoot. We told them in the second half, they all have the green light. They did a lot better.”

‘Iolani’s quality depth proved to be a problem for Punahou the same it has been for every foe this season. The four-time defending state champions were heady and opportunistic while facing Punahou’s sneaky-effective pick-and-roll game.

In the three-team format of ILH Division I girls basketball, games are few and far between. Punahou will visit ‘Iolani on Saturday.

ILH BOYS

No. 2 Punahou 53, No. 10 Kamehameha 38

James Taras scored eight of his 18 points in the final quarter and the Buffanblu closed out the game with a 15-4 run to remain unbeaten in ILH play.

Punahou is 3-0 (14-4 overall) heading into a showdown at Saint Louis on Thursday.

Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas added 11 points as the Buffanblu continued to execute seamlessly on both ends of the floor. Things got rocky in the final quarter, however, as they went cold from the field against Kamehameha’s man defense. Meanwhile, Kainoa Wade stroked a corner 3 and Xander Aquino splashed a 23-foot trey from the left wing.

After Wade skied for a tough elbow jumper over Taras, the Warriors were within 38-34 early in the final quarter.

Punahou then locked down defensively. Wade didn’t get another shot attempt, and the Buffanblu sealed off the paint with consistent box-outs.

Wade, a 6-foot-8 junior, led the Warriors (12-8, 1-2) with 11 points. Aquino finished with nine. They will visit Maryknoll on Thursday.