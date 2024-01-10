Scoreboard – January 10, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Hanalani at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III: Assets vs. Lanakila

Baptist, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: ‘Iolani at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Varsity III: Island

Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kalaheo at Kaiser; Moanalua at Castle; McKinley at Kalani.

JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Kailua at Roosevelt; Kaimuki at Kahuku; Anuenue at Farrington.

OIA West girls: Waianae at Campbell; Kapolei at Mililani; Radford at Pearl City; Aiea at Waipahu. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Leilehua at Waialua.

GOLF

PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii, Pro-Am,

7 a.m. at Waialae Country Club.

SOCCER

OIA East: Castle at Kalaheo (girls JV at

2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kalani at

Kaiser (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Kaimuki at Roosevelt (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow);

Farrington at Kahuku (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); McKinley at Moanalua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Castle (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Emmanuel (Ga.) vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Academy or Art vs. Hawaii

Pacific; women at 4:30 p.m.; men at

6:30 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Dominican vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

Varsity II: Maryknoll at Punahou, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II: University at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at McKinley; Kahuku at Moanalua; Kaimuki at Kalaheo; Castle at Roosevelt; Kaiser at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Waianae;

Leilehua at Waialua; Radford at Waipahu; Pearl City at Kapolei; Campbell at Aiea.

JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

GOLF

PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii, first round, 7:10 a.m. at Waialae Country Club.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kalani at Kaiser (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).

GOLF

PGA Sony Open in Hawaii Tee Times

At Waialae Country Club

Thursday’s First Round

FIRST TEE

7:10 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, Taylor Montgomery

7:20 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Callum Tarren, Austin Eckroat

7:30 a.m. — Tyler Duncan, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler McCumber

7:40 a.m. — Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Zach Johnson

7:50 a.m. — Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, Patton Kizzire

8 a.m. — K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey

8:10 a.m. — Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam

8:20 a.m. — Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Brehm

8:30 a.m. — Lanto Griffin, Grayson Murray, Matti Schmid

8:40 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Peter Malnati

8:50 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

9 a.m. — Alejandro Tosti, Sami Valimaki, Taiga Semikawa

11:50 a.m. — Troy Merritt, Robby Shelton, Ben Taylor

noon — Ben Martin, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett

12:10 p.m. — Garrick Higgo, Mark Hubbard, Will Gordon

12:20 p.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

12:30 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Eric Cole

12:40 p.m. — Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

12:50 p.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Davis Riley, Matt Kuchar

1 p.m. — Cam Davis, David Lingmerth, Justin Suh

1:10 p.m. — Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Harry Hall

1:20 p.m. — Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips, Hunter Larson

1:30 p.m. — Ben Kohles, Alexander Bjork, Aguri Iwasaki

1:40 p.m. — Norman Xiong, Jimmy Stanger, Blaze Akana (a)

10TH TEE

7:10 a.m. — Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, Tyson Alexander

7:20 a.m. — Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Thompson

7:30 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Zac Blair, Andrew Novak

7:40 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland

7:50 a.m. — Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

8 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

8:10 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd

8:20 a.m. — Ryan Palmer, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

8:30 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Matt NeSmith

8:40 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Alex Smalley, Doug Ghim

8:50 a.m. — Ben Silverman, Matthieu Pavon, Yuto Katsuragawa

9 a.m. — Paul Barjon, David Skinns, Kensei Hirata

11:50 a.m. — David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower

noon — Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim

12:10 p.m. — Martin Laird, Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan

12:20 p.m. — J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin

12:30 p.m. — Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson, Scott Stallings

12:40 p.m. — Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Harris English

12:50 p.m. — Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

1 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens, Dylan Wu

1:10 p.m. — Martin Trainer, Josh Teater, Carl Yuan

1:20 p.m. — Chan Kim, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody

1:30 p.m. — Jake Knapp, Max Greyserman, Takumi Kanaya

1:40 p.m. — Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Rintaro Nakano (a)

BASKETBALL

College Men

Tuesday

EAST

Cornell 91, Columbia 79

Duke 75, Pittsburgh 53

Kansas St. 81, West Virginia 67

Miami (Ohio) 86, Buffalo 65

Rutgers 66, Indiana 57

Seton Hall 74, Georgetown 70

Yale 80, Brown 70

SOUTH

Alabama 74, South Carolina 47

Auburn 66, Texas A&M 55

Florida St. 87, Wake Forest 82

Kentucky 90, Missouri 77

LSU 77, Vanderbilt 69

Nicholls 66, SE Louisiana 61

Notre Dame 75, Georgia Tech 68, OT

Rhode Island 79, Davidson 74

VCU 54, George Mason 50

MIDWEST

Akron 80, Ball St. 76

Bowling Green 83, Ohio 78

Cent. Michigan 80, E. Michigan 64

Creighton 84, DePaul 58

Iowa St. 57, Houston 53

Nebraska 88, Purdue 72

Richmond 58, Loyola Chicago 56

Texas 74, Cincinnati 73

Toledo 89, Kent St. 75

W. Michigan 95, N. Illinois 90, OT

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 81, BYU 72

Texas Tech 90, Oklahoma St. 73

WEST

Boise St. 65, Colorado St. 58

Nevada 67, Air Force 54

San Diego St. 81, San Jose St. 78

Utah St. 83, Wyoming 59

UNLV 83, New Mexico 72

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC Irvine 4 0 1.000 — 11 5

CS Northridge 3 0 1.000 ½ 12 3

UC San Diego 3 0 1.000 ½ 9 6

Long Beach St. 3 1 .750 1 11 5

UC Davis 3 1 .750 1 8 7

Hawaii 1 2 .333 2½ 9 6

UCSB 1 3 .250 3 8 6

CS Fullerton 1 3 .250 3 8 8

UC Riverside 1 3 .250 3 6 10

CSU Bakersfield 0 3 .000 3½ 5 9

Cal Poly 0 4 .000 4 4 12

Thursday

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Cal State Northridge at UC Davis

Long Beach State at UC San Diego

Cal Poly at UC Riverside

Cal State Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara

College Women

USA Today Top 25 Poll

Rec Pts PV

1. South Carolina (32) 14-0 800 1

2. UCLA 14-0 768 2

3. Iowa 15-1 727 3

4. LSU 15-1 661 5

5. Colorado 13-1 632 7

6. Southern California 12-1 626 6

7. Baylor 14-0 590 9

8. Stanford 14-1 585 8

9. North Carolina State 14-1 574 4

10. Texas 15-1 508 10

11. Virginia Tech 12-2 499 11

12. Kansas State 15-1 457 12

13. Indiana 13-1 415 14

14. Connecticut 12-3 394 15

15. Louisville 13-2 337 16

16. Ohio State 11-3 296 18

17. Gonzaga 14-2 280 19

18. Utah 11-4 268 12

19. Notre Dame 10-3 191 17

20. Florida State 12-4 146 22

21. Creighton 11-3 129 21

22. North Carolina 11-4 117 NR

23. Marquette 13-2 91 20

24. Vanderbilt 15-1 57 NR

25. UNLV 12-1 50 NR

Others receiving votes: West Virginia (13-1) 46; Syracuse (12-2) 45; Miami (Fla.) (11-3) 42; Princeton (11-3) 15; Washington (11-3) 14; Oregon State

(12-2) 13; Michigan (11-4) 9; TCU (14-2) 7; Michigan State (11-3) 5; Arizona (10-5) 2; Green Bay (12-3) 2; Maryland (10-4) 2.

Tuesday’s Top 25 Score

No. 23 Marquette 75, Seton Hall 54

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

Hawaii 3 0 1.000 — 6 6

UC Irvine 3 1 .750 ½ 9 5

UCSB 3 1 .750 ½ 9 5

Cal Poly 3 1 .750 ½ 7 7

UC San Diego 2 1 .667 1 6 8

UC Davis 2 2 .500 1½ 6 8

CSU Bakersfield 1 2 .333 2 4 8

Long Beach St. 1 3 .250 2½ 6 8

UC Riverside 1 3 .250 2½ 6 8

CS Fullerton 1 3 .250 2½ 5 9

CS Northridge 0 3 .000 3 2 11

Thursday

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Cal State Northridge

UC Riverside at Cal Poly

UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Bakersfield

UC San Diego at Long Beach State

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Punahou 53, Kamehameha 38. Leading scorers—Pun: James Taras 18, Ayndra

Uperesa-Thomas 11. KS: Kyler Wade 11.

Maryknoll 37, ‘Iolani 36. Leading scorers

—Mary: Zion Milare 17, Hunter Marumoto 11. Iol: Mana Lau Kong 11.

Girls Varsity I

‘Iolani 48, Punahou 29. Leading scorers—

Iol: Kanoe Hanohano 10. Pun: Keilani Stewert 9.

Boys Varsity II

Maryknoll 47, ‘Iolani 45, OT. Leading scorers—Mary: Jansen Pang 12. Iol: Corbin Kuhns 13, Reef Hangai 12, Issac Aoki 10.

Girls Varsity II

Kamehameha 54, ‘Iolani 25. Leading scorers—KS: Hereiti Casey 13. Iol: Skye

Higashihara 9.

Monday

Boys Varsity II

Punahou 61, Kamehameha 43. Leading scorers—Pun: Mathew Pien 13, Tate

Takayima 12. KS: Ronson Akiona 10.

Boys JV I

‘Iolani 60, Punahou-Blue 54