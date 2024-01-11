Column: Jewish Voice for Peace Hawaii supports a free Palestine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Our diverse group of Jews in Hawaii demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Palestine and an end to Israeli apartheid and military occupation. Jewish Voice for Peace Hawaii (JVP) includes kanaka maoli, Filipino, Black, Japanese, multiracial Jews, European Ashkenazi Jews and allies from varying backgrounds. Some of us are descendants of Holocaust victims and survivors. Some of us are Israeli citizens or have family in Israel. Some of us grew up in the Jewish diaspora in Hawaii or the United States. We all agree that the current genocide and war crimes against Palestinian people and land must stop NOW!

We call on Hawaii residents to hear our perspective as anti-Zionist Jews. We invite you to join us and our allies — including Palestinians, Native Hawaiians and local social justice, demilitarization and human rights organizations — in our fight for a Free Palestine and Free Hawaii.

The recent antisemitic swastika graffiti and bomb threats have threatened the safety of Jewish people in Hawaii. Our movement for justice in Palestine stands firm as an anti-oppressive movement, which unequivocally opposes all acts of antisemitism. Our safety as Jews is bound together with the safety of all people. None of us are free until all of us are free.

Critique of the state of Israel and opposition to Zionism is not antisemitic. Judaism has a rich 3,000-year history of diverse global culture. In contrast, Zionism has existed as a political concept for less than 150 years. Not all Jews are Zionists. JVP is working toward a Judaism beyond Zionism, including the liberation of the Palestinian People from Israel’s violence, which keeps them as second-class citizens in their own ancestral lands.

Congress recently approved the largest military budget of all time — $886 billion. Israel receives the most military funding of any foreign country — $3.8 billion annually. Why are we sending billions of dollars to Israel’s military when we could support the displaced residents of Lahaina? Or invest in health care, education, housing or environmental projects?

The current right-wing, extremist Israeli government does not keep Israelis or Jews safe. Recent reports (Democracy Now) have shown that it was actually “friendly fire” from the Israeli military itself that killed hundreds of Israelis during the Oct. 7 attack. The Israeli military also admitted that three hostages in Gaza were executed by IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers themselves. The movement of war resisters, young Israelis refusing required military service, is growing steadily as the violence drags on.

Palestine is far from Hawaii; why should this matter to us? As an outpost of the American military under illegal U.S. occupation, any war or instability in the world — from the Ukraine, to Taiwan, to the Congo — has ripple effects that directly impact Hawaii communities. This particular moment has raised the bar high for what international governments are willing to tolerate without taking action: unprecedented nonstop bombing of Gaza; war crimes, including the mass murder of over 10,000 children and forced relocation of 1.9 million citizens; the violent theft of Palestinian land by armed settlers; indiscriminate imprisonment of thousands of Palestinians including children; and unchecked environmental destruction.

From the teachings of our Jewish ancestors, we know the path to peace and justice is long. We call on the people of Hawaii to see this as our collective fight against War and to join us in our call for a permanent ceasefire to end this unprecedented atrocity against Palestinian people and land. We uphold the Jewish values of peace, social justice and tikkun olam — repairing the world. We welcome all people of conscience in Hawaii to join us. Free Palestine!

Stella Rosenwasser and Jade Valentine Platt submitted this on behalf of Jewish Voice for Peace, Hawaii Chapter.