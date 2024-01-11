Letter: Take seriously Trump’s threat to democracy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For all those who minimize Donald Trump’s threat to democracy, just imagine what would have happened if his post-2020 election schemes had succeeded. Read more

And who’s to say that if he’s reelected, he wouldn’t try to install himself as president-for-life?

The U.S. Supreme Court had better take this into account when it considers whether Trump can be barred from the Colorado ballot.

Cyrus Won

Wilhelmina Rise

