Firm fighting climate lawsuit accused of aggressive tactics

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  Plaintiff Kalalapa Winter is deposed in the Navahine F. v. Hawaii Department of Transportation lawsuit on Jan. 4.

    COURTESY EARTHJUSTICE

    Plaintiff Kalalapa Winter is deposed in the Navahine F. v. Hawaii Department of Transportation lawsuit on Jan. 4.

Gov. Josh Green’s administration is requesting an additional $2.25 million to fight the climate lawsuit brought by 14 Hawaii youths claiming that the state Department of Transportation has violated their constitutional rights “to live healthful lives in Hawai‘i now and into the future.” Read more

