Kapi'olani and its unionize nurses prepare for weeklong strike | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kapi’olani and its unionize nurses prepare for weeklong strike

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

Hospital officials said the 10-day strike notice was disappointing, but they have a plan to maintain operations and patient services. Read more

