‘Rescue tubes’ installed at local beaches, city says

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Ocean Rescue Lt. Kawika Eckart, front, on Wednesday announced the installation of 20 rescue tubes at Oahu beaches — the result of a philanthropic partnership with the Lions Club. Eckart was joined at Sandy Beach Park by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, behind, and members of various Lions Club chapters from across Oahu, lifeguards and park staff.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ocean Rescue Lt. Kawika Eckart, front, on Wednesday announced the installation of 20 rescue tubes at Oahu beaches — the result of a philanthropic partnership with the Lions Club. Eckart was joined at Sandy Beach Park by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, behind, and members of various Lions Club chapters from across Oahu, lifeguards and park staff.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Allen Umeda, above, co-chair of the Hawaii Kai Lions rescue tube committee, held a rescue tube Wednesday during a news conference announcing the installation of 20 tubes at Oahu beaches. The project is a result of a philanthropic partnership with the Lions Club.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Allen Umeda, above, co-chair of the Hawaii Kai Lions rescue tube committee, held a rescue tube Wednesday during a news conference announcing the installation of 20 tubes at Oahu beaches. The project is a result of a philanthropic partnership with the Lions Club.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A rescue tube installed in front of a lifeguard station.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A rescue tube installed in front of a lifeguard station.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, holding a rescue tube beside Hawaii Kai Lions Club Vice President Kendrick Chang to his right, was joined by members of various Oahu Lions Club chapters, lifeguards and park staff Wednesday to announce the installation of 20 rescue tubes.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, holding a rescue tube beside Hawaii Kai Lions Club Vice President Kendrick Chang to his right, was joined by members of various Oahu Lions Club chapters, lifeguards and park staff Wednesday to announce the installation of 20 rescue tubes.

A Wednesday morning news conference to announce the installation of 20 bright yellow foam flotation devices called “rescue tubes” on city-owned beaches was briefly interrupted with a real-time ocean rescue. Read more

