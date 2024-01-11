‘Rescue tubes’ installed at local beaches, city says
By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:06 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ocean Rescue Lt. Kawika Eckart, front, on Wednesday announced the installation of 20 rescue tubes at Oahu beaches — the result of a philanthropic partnership with the Lions Club. Eckart was joined at Sandy Beach Park by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, behind, and members of various Lions Club chapters from across Oahu, lifeguards and park staff.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Allen Umeda, above, co-chair of the Hawaii Kai Lions rescue tube committee, held a rescue tube Wednesday during a news conference announcing the installation of 20 tubes at Oahu beaches. The project is a result of a philanthropic partnership with the Lions Club.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A rescue tube installed in front of a lifeguard station.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, holding a rescue tube beside Hawaii Kai Lions Club Vice President Kendrick Chang to his right, was joined by members of various Oahu Lions Club chapters, lifeguards and park staff Wednesday to announce the installation of 20 rescue tubes.