UH’s Selling, Surkovic earn MPSF honors

Hawaii swimmers claimed both Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Week awards on Wednesday. Mira Selling earned her first such award, while Mario Surkovic earned his third nod, second this season.

Selling finished in the top three in four swims at the Rainbow Wahine’s dual meet with No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday. The graduate student finished second in the women’s 200 freestyle with a time of 1:50.04 at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Selling also anchored the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay teams, while claiming third in the 100 free with a time of 50.49 seconds.

Surkovic won two events against the No. 14 Buckeyes. The sophomore claimed the 200 IM with a time of 1:48.72, then won the 200 free with a time of 1:37.80. He finished third in the 100 free, then anchored the Rainbow Warriors’ 200 medley relay team. Surkovic previously earned athlete of the week honors on Nov. 22.

The UH swimmers will head to St. George, Utah, on Feb. 21-24 for the MPSF Swimming Championships. The defending champion Rainbow Wahine have won six of the last seven MPSF team titles. The Rainbow Warriors will be seeking their first MPSF title since their back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2020.