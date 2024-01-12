Letter: Focus on early education to help all kids succeed

The article “Hawaii lags in preparing kids for kindergarten” (Dec. 24, Star-Advertiser) reiterates what a lot of us closely tied to early childhood education have known for years. When children don’t get quality early learning or their parents can’t afford it, their intellectual and emotional development is affected long-term.

Our state must prioritize quality early child care and education for every child now. We all need to support proposed bills that address this critical issue in the 2024 legislative session. Our collective future depends on setting up our children of Hawaii for success.

Malia Tsuchiya

Manoa

