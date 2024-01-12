comscore Letter: Power outage plans need wider, maybe text, alerts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Power outage plans need wider, maybe text, alerts

  Today
I live in Hawaii Kai. The power went off unexpectedly around 3 p.m. Monday and came back sometime around 5 p.m. I got all my light sources out, preparing for what might be ahead.

A while later, I had a text from my daughter in Kailua sending me a list of timed rolling blackouts scheduled for that evening. She had received it from one of her daughters. I really appreciated it.

Then in Wednesday’s editorial section, there was a brief note saying just what I had been thinking (“Getting ahead of power blackouts,” Off the news,” Star-Advertiser). We get alerts on television about weather conditions — why not blackout plans as well? And phone alerts, too. I’m for it.

Kathie Young

Hawaii Kai

