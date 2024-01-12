Letter: Unrealistic green-energy policies leave us in dark

On Monday, we got a taste of the ugly future that awaits us as we near our state-imposed goal of being completely fossil-free by the year 2045. Hawaiian Electric (HECO) is in compliance with legislative goals limiting electricity-generation options — and now we face the reality of rolling blackouts or mandated reduction of power consumption.

When HECO ended its power production at its coal-fired plant on Aug. 31, 2022, we did not have adequate reliable surplus power resources to offset the loss of 20% of HECO’s power supply.

HECO currently relies upon community power generation via private roof-top photo voltaic panels. When it rains all day as it did on Monday, there is no power to the grid, and everyone must rely on HECO-generated power. Lucky for us the sun was shining today.

Hawaii citizens must speak out in opposition to the imposition of unrealistic climate change policies. Or, we will all be sitting in the dark, waiting for the power to go back on.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

