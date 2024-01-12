Off the news: Kawananakoa’s fortune and her legacy

The dramatic saga over the late Abigail Kawana­nakoa’s estate and legacy has come to a welcome end — with all parties expressing satisfaction and appreciation.

The years-long bitter battle over the late Campbell Estate heiress’ fortune ended with at least $40 million going to her spouse, Veronica, and at least $100 million to Abigail Kawananakoa’s foundation charity for Native Hawaiians. That latter bequeath from the heiress, a descendent of Hawaiian royalty, has huge potential to benefit so many, via means such as scholarships and funding for keiki and kupuna’s medical needs.