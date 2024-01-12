Off the news: Kawananakoa’s fortune and her legacy

The dramatic saga over the late Abigail Kawananakoa’s estate and legacy has come to a welcome end — with all parties expressing satisfaction and appreciation.
The years-long bitter battle over the late Campbell Estate heiress’ fortune ended with at least $40 million going to her spouse, Veronica, and at least $100 million to Abigail Kawananakoa’s foundation charity for Native Hawaiians. That latter bequeath from the heiress, a descendent of Hawaiian royalty, has huge potential to benefit so many, via means such as scholarships and funding for keiki and kupuna’s medical needs.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.