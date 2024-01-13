Letter: Be sure to vote to keep government for people

We the People: Just as our 16th president, Abe Lincoln, vowed in 1864 that “Government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from this Earth,” it is very important that we the people in 2024 make sure to vote so that the right people are elected in November 2024.

Walter K. Murakami

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

