Letter: Energy policy makers should get outages first

It is an unfortunate consequence of questionable renewable-energy public policy decisions that we can no longer assume our energy supply is reliable (“5 power sources linked to blackouts,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 10).

I propose an innovative solution for when it rains or the trade winds calm and there is need to ration power: Shift the burden to those responsible by first cutting power to the Hawaii State Capitol and to Public Utilities Commission offices, and then as required to the rest of the state buildings, before implementing draconian rolling blackouts on innocent power consumers who now pay more for less.

David Beers

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter