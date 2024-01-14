Column: Critical challenges loom, but human spirit strong

Before this brand new year becomes obscured with more issues, there are at least three concerns, from my perspective, that require our moral resolve, our collective effort, our principled thinking and our sustained action: the extinction of all creation, our violent culture, and technological “progress.”

The editorial staff of the Star-Advertiser deserves commendation for expressing views about all three!

First, in the Sunday “Insight” section of Dec. 31, two commentaries about the environment were published: “Climate justice includes carbon pricing” by Helen Cox, Matthew Geyer and Noel Morin; and “100% renewable for Oahu is bad law,” by Clint Churchill and Ed MacNaughton. All of them are exceptional people and I know Churchill, Cox and MacNaughton through Punahou School connections. However, I’d say that Churchill and MacNaughton, while making valid arguments, are very wrong about their primary premise: that fossil fuels aren’t the cause of climate change. The piece by Cox, Geyer and Morin deserves applause.

Because of the deniers and those becoming wealthy from carbon emissions, all creation on Earth is facing extinction. The tragic Maui wildfires appear to be a direct result of the extreme weather patterns caused by climate change. The world economy needs an alternative source for sustaining life, and we’re running out of time.

Secondly, the world’s violent culture has already pervaded sports, entertainment and the media as well as our schools, places of worship, shopping malls and neighborhoods. When spouse and child abuse are included, even our homes are no longer safe havens. From basic manners to cyberbullying, and from road rage to indiscriminate shootings, people just don’t know how to handle their anger and frustration.

Also, with tyrannical governments in Russia and Palestine, the world is suffering from evil leadership, and even other “democracies” (including the USA) have bad leadership. Nationally, if we are forced to choose between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, we are in for more trouble. In addition, diplomacy is failing — but war is not the answer. Until forgiveness and meeting human needs are utilized, solutions won’t be found.

Thirdly, there is a critical need to place guidelines and restraints on technology. I remember hearing about the dangers of the “mad scientists” during the 1940s and 1950s who had the knowledge to build weapons of mass destruction, but lacked the wisdom to know how or when or (most importantly) IF to use them. Without proper moral guidelines, this is the future that artificial intelligence (AI) and other forms of technological “progress” are taking us.

I must admit there are times when I feel completely powerless to engage in, much less solve, these critical challenges. I feel like giving up — but refuse to accept this option.

The solutions for most of these concerns are found in several areas: modeling correct moral principles in our schools, places of worship, businesses and government agencies; stabilizing family life; and replacing the inadequate paternalistic qualities of society with maternalistic qualities. These qualities are not the exclusive traits of either men or women, but are human qualities which both genders share.

After many thousands of years of power and wealth leading us to injustice and inequity, it’s time to try compassion and kindness; nourishment and harmony; respect, acceptance, honesty, responsibility and humility (along with many other virtues).

I still believe in the essential goodness of people and have the faith that (if given the opportunity) human goodness will prevail!

In any case, while the concerns are huge, the human spirit is strong. Hope for the future remains high.

Kailua resident John Heidel is a retired Christian minister, social justice activist and interfaith advocate.