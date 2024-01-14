Letter: Full public financing of elections is good

State Senate Judiciary Chair Karl Rhoads said at an educational panel meeting Wednesday that he is introducing a bill for the full public financing of elections in Hawaii so that lawmakers can focus on voters more than donors when crafting public policy. Rep. Jeanné Kapela, who will introduce the House bill, said this: “When we remove the need for candidates to cater to the wealthy and well-connected, we change who can win elections. This means more women in office. More Native Hawaiians. More people from working-class backgrounds.” About time!

The fires in Maui make this legislation more urgent, not less. Maui Councilmember Keani Rawlins-Fernandez made the point that “moneyed interests surround decision-makers and are often put before community needs.” The call for Clean Elections is supported by many community organizations, including Common Cause Hawaii. Let’s all contact our elected officials to make sure that they support the Clean Elections bill.

Dawn Morais Webster

Hawaii Kai

