Letter: Past time to reassess Hawaii’s energy plan

The Practical Policy Institute of Hawaii is not only factual, but prophetic (“100% renewable for Oahu is bad law,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 31). Two weeks ago, it reminded us that the Hawaiian Electric (HECO) plan for 100% renewable energy by 2045 is unworkable and unattainable. Last week HECO had to resort to rolling blackouts around Oahu to keep the grid intact.

The primary requirement for the electrical grid is reliability. Second, the electrical generation should be as affordable as possible to meet the reliability goals. Then, and only then, should we move toward more renewables.

Hawaii’s energy plan is badly flawed and unattainable, even if the public accepts more risk and cost. It is past time for a “do over.” Start with a clean sheet of paper from the ground up, with HECO identifying future requirements and possible solutions, not mandates from politicians. All options should be reconsidered, including natural gas as an interim fuel. Then we can do more renewables.

Fred Gustavson

Kailua

