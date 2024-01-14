Letters: High hopes for 2024

Readers write in to share their hopes and dreams for this new year.

Maintaining public access on many fronts will be essential

2024 will be an important year for both local and federal government decisions. The most important could be the November election. Post-election, should Donald Trump lose, we hope another insurrection event doesn’t repeat itself.

For Hawaii and particularly on Oahu, the issue of continuing free public access to Hawaii’s beaches and recreation areas could be sorely tested should the public/private plan for the Ala Wai Boat Harbor result in parking meters at the traditional free parking lot fronting the Ala Moana Bowls surfing areas.

The continuing issue with private entities blocking established public right-of-way trails to the beach and hiking areas will be with us.

Hindrances to equal public access to housing and employment will need to be monitored.

Our main hope for all of Hawaii’s people besides free public access issues is that we all find ways to express aloha for everyone in the coming year.

John and Rita Shockley

Free Access Coalition

Makakilo

—

Individual peace could well be the key to world peace

World peace. The phrase has appeared in movies, beauty pageants and prayers. A noble sentiment. But I remember my second-grade teacher telling us if we each took care to keep our own desks in order, the whole classroom would be in order. Would that work for the world as well?

If only we could find individual peace, world peace might follow.

Anita Fanti

Kakaako

—

Appreciation, well wishes from others truly uplifting

Each year just before Christmas our garden is trimmed with a family of deer, a Nativity scene, very large bright star and lights, and the big glittering red letters “HOPE.” And each year to our enjoyment and delight, we have those who come by stroller or by car to gaze and share in the joy of the season.

Sometimes they see us and express their appreciation and gladness. These are the people who really give us hope that the coming year will be all right. These precious people are the ones to smile at a stranger and wish them well. May faith, hope and love fill our days so we can go forward and spread our cheer.

Kay Yamada

Wahiawa

—

Remember public service, human rights when voting

My hope for 2024 is that all eligible voters go to the polls and cast our ballots for candidates who support human rights.

Our selections of the candidates who represent the United States must be ones who practice and demonstrate respect for all people, and especially those who have served our country.

Some of those include the late U.S. Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Daniel Inouye of Hawaii and Bob Dole of Kansas, and many others who served with dignity and respect in the military — and as leaders of the United States of America.

Reagan Takao Kanno

Vietnam War veteran, Mililani Town

—

Hoping for home for people with Lou Gehrig’s disease

2024 is a new year and holds new opportunities. I’m hopeful that it will produce more traction toward establishing an ALS Residence on Oahu for pALS (people with ALS), aka Lou Gehrig’s disease, who can no longer be cared for at home or to give the family caregiver(s) temporary respite from 24/7 caregiving.

While pALS are trapped in bodies that no longer work, the brain is mentally intact. With technology they can still lead a more hopeful, meaningful and productive life.

An ALS Residence smart house, specially designed for their needs, would give them this opportunity to live their life with dignity rather than being warehoused in a skilled nursing facility.

Hawaii has an opportunity to lead the nation by becoming only the third state to have an ALS Residence and showing it’s aloha to pALS. One organization cannot achieve this on its own, but it will take a collective community effort.

Katharina O’Connor

President, ALS Foundation of Hawaii

Kuakini/Nuuanu

—

Use ho‘oponopono principles to make things right, forgive

Ho‘oponopono means “to make things right.” It is a prayer and a Hawaiian practice for forgiveness. This word literally means “the breath of life” and refers to an unconditional love, free of prejudice or discrimination.

The practice teaches the importance of love and forgiveness through a process that allows the participants to rid themselves of burdens, anger and fears in order to heal.

First there needs to be agreement that the family (players) will undergo the process.

Then there is an opening prayer (pule).

Problem identification is made.

The problems are discussed and agreed upon.

If cooling off is needed, time is made.

Mutual confession, forgiveness is elicited.

Is there time and wish to solve these problems?

Closing prayer with declaration of confidentiality and end of problem.

Eating together.

Families resume normal tasks.

Barbara G. Melamed

Maunalani Circle

—

Be intentional about living aloha, be kind to one another

May 2024 be an exceptional year for us.

Sharing a personal quote: “Knowledge is good. But the application of knowledge is wisdom.”

Let us be intentional about living aloha, and be the people we want to be. Be kind. Love our neighbor. Smile.

Russell Stephen Pang

Ala Moana

—

Be optimistic: Sunset is not day’s end, but start of magical evening

2023 was a mixed bag for me; some ups and downs. Almost died on one of my cruises from sepsis caused by a tooth abscess. I survived because God is in my corner, and I don’t live in the past. I like to live in the here and now, for a better tomorrow. I pray for my wife and our family every day, as well as for other people who need it.

Man is born broken, but he lives by mending, and the grace of God is his glue. My New Year’s resolution is to mentor more people, especially the kupuna, to give them more hope and happiness in their lives, communicate more often with loved ones and to live happy lives and be more healthy — mentally, physically, spiritually.

Be satisfied with what you have. The best cheerleader in life is yourself. Be cautiously optimistic, like the sunset is not the end of the day, but the beginning of a beautiful and magical evening. I’m really hoping everyone has a happy and healthy 2024 filled with hope and fulfillment.

Kevin Au

Kahala

—

Let’s hope housing costs fall, so more loved ones can return home

Another year, another high for Hawaii home prices. Even before the terrible Maui wildfires, the equivalent of Lahaina’s entire population was leaving yearly in a silent, slow-motion disaster. We can trace the causes back to statehood and before, and the weight of that history can make the exile of friends feel preordained, inescapable. But it is not.

Across the mainland last year, cities and states have changed their laws to prioritize people over process, affordability over appreciation, and community over cars. And it’s working.

In Austin, Texas — the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the country — rents fell by 5%. Landlords in Minneapolis are offering new tenants two months rent-free. We are every bit as motivated and capable as they are, and we have their examples to guide us.

Let 2024 be the year rents fall in Hawaii, the year more loved ones return than leave. Together, we can make it so.

Trey Gordner

Ewa Beach

—

Keep with faith, family and finding ways to be loving and kind

Hope, you will see, can always be found

You just have to look around

It can be found in a newborn’s face

Or traveling to a foreign place

Hope is seen in every rising sun

And when a good day’s work is finally done

You might hear hope in a school bell’s ring

Or when you hear a morning bird sing

Hope is what you have when you are always on the go

But you stop and pause to appreciate a beautiful rainbow

The wisdom that’s bestowed by our kupuna to us

Is our hope that we can have a future to trust

In the end, we will all have hope that will be so true

That we shared our aloha to everyone we knew

So, may the year 2024 bring you the hope you will find

Through faith, family, and finding ways to be loving and kind

Vera Arita

Mililani