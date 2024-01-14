Scoreboard – Jan. 14, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii, final round, time 7:40 a.m. at Waialae Country Club.

SAILING

College coed and women: Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite, all day at Keehi Lagoon.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Dominican vs. Chaminade; women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.

PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at AfookChinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Kamehameha at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

Varsity III: Assets vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m. ILH girls, Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 5 p.m. Varsity III: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA Girls: 5:30 p.m. at Waipahu and Kaiser

PADDLING

ILH

Saturday

At Ala Moana

Varsity Boys

1. ‘Iolani 34:43:00

2. Mid-Pacific 35:09:00

3. Punahou 35:33:00

4. Kamehameha 35:48:00

5. Saint Louis 38:21:00

6. Pac-Five 43:01:00

7. Damien 43:35:00

Varsity Girls

Kamehameha 42:25:00

Mid-Pacific 44:03:00

‘Iolani 44:45:00

Punahou 44:51:00

Sacred Hearts 45:09:00

Pac-Five 45:50:00

Le Jardin 49:34:00

Mixed Varsity

Kamehameha 38:50:00

Punahou 38:51:00

Le Jardin 39:36:00

‘Iolani 41:17:00

Mid-Pacific 41:22:00

SOCCER

ILH

Punahou 4, Kamehameha 1

Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Jedidiah Griffin, Lonokaehu Tuitele, Isaiah Kutaka, Andrew Lovell. KS: Kekoa Agpalsa.

Pac-Five 3, Damien 0

Goal-Scorers—P5: Dane Ferreira, Alex Michibata, Madan Abe.

OIA

Kailua 5, Farrington 2

Goal-Scorers—Kail: Connor Reece 2, Tytan Gumpfer, Brody Person, Kai Fraser. Farr: Anthony Curading, Greighden Bulesco.

Roosevelt 6, McKinley 0

Goal-Scorers—Alex Lau 2, Landen Kalani 2, Maika Oquendo, Matthew Tingey.

Moanalua 5, Kalaheo 2

Goal-Scorers—Moa: Elijah Hayes 2, Levi Miyabuchi, Gage Tani, Pierce Matsumoto.

Also: Kaiser 13, Kaimuki 0

Castle 1, Kahuku 1