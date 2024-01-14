Scoreboard – Jan. 14, 2024

CALENDAR
GOLF
PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii, final round, time 7:40 a.m. at Waialae Country Club.
SAILING
College coed and women: Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite, all day at Keehi Lagoon.
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
PacWest: Dominican vs. Chaminade; women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.
PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at AfookChinen Civic Auditorium.
ILH boys, Varsity II: Kamehameha at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.
Varsity III: Assets vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m. ILH girls, Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 5 p.m. Varsity III: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
OIA Girls: 5:30 p.m. at Waipahu and Kaiser
PADDLING
ILH
Saturday
At Ala Moana
Varsity Boys
1. ‘Iolani 34:43:00
2. Mid-Pacific 35:09:00
3. Punahou 35:33:00
4. Kamehameha 35:48:00
5. Saint Louis 38:21:00
6. Pac-Five 43:01:00
7. Damien 43:35:00
Varsity Girls
Kamehameha 42:25:00
Mid-Pacific 44:03:00
‘Iolani 44:45:00
Punahou 44:51:00
Sacred Hearts 45:09:00
Pac-Five 45:50:00
Le Jardin 49:34:00
Mixed Varsity
Kamehameha 38:50:00
Punahou 38:51:00
Le Jardin 39:36:00
‘Iolani 41:17:00
Mid-Pacific 41:22:00
SOCCER
ILH
Punahou 4, Kamehameha 1
Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Jedidiah Griffin, Lonokaehu Tuitele, Isaiah Kutaka, Andrew Lovell. KS: Kekoa Agpalsa.
Pac-Five 3, Damien 0
Goal-Scorers—P5: Dane Ferreira, Alex Michibata, Madan Abe.
OIA
Kailua 5, Farrington 2
Goal-Scorers—Kail: Connor Reece 2, Tytan Gumpfer, Brody Person, Kai Fraser. Farr: Anthony Curading, Greighden Bulesco.
Roosevelt 6, McKinley 0
Goal-Scorers—Alex Lau 2, Landen Kalani 2, Maika Oquendo, Matthew Tingey.
Moanalua 5, Kalaheo 2
Goal-Scorers—Moa: Elijah Hayes 2, Levi Miyabuchi, Gage Tani, Pierce Matsumoto.
Also: Kaiser 13, Kaimuki 0
Castle 1, Kahuku 1
