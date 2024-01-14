Television and radio – Jan. 14, 2024

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|Basketball: NBA
|Clippers at Timberwolves
|2 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Clippers at Timberwolves
|2 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|Basketball: NBA g-league
|Salt Lake City Stars at Iowa Wolves
|11 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
|Georgetown at Connecticut
|7 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Rutgers at Michigan State
|7 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248
|79*
|Memphis at Wichita State
|8 a.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Maryland at Illinois
|9 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248
|79*
|Liberty at Louisiana Tech
|10 a.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Delaware at UNC-Wilmington
|11 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Utah at Stanford
|noon
|P12BA
|NA/234*
|255*
|Washington at UCLA
|2 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
|Miami at Notre Dame
|7 a.m.
|CW
|NA/93
|2
|Rhode Island at Richmond
|7 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Pittsburgh at Boston College
|7 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|261
|Virginia Tech at Florida State
|8 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Missouri at Vanderbilt
|8 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|262*
|South Florida at Rice
|8 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221
|73
|Stanford at Colorado
|9 a.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|California at Utah
|9 a.m.
|P12MT
|NA/238*
|258*
|Davidson at Fordham
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Wake Forest at Louisville
|9 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|261
|LSU at Auburn
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Arkansas at Alabama
|10 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|262*
|Washington State at Washington
|10 a.m.
|P12WA
|NA/235*
|257*
|Arizona at Oregon
|10 a.m.
|P12OR
|NA/236*
|256*
|Arizona State at Oregon State
|10 a.m.
|P12AZ
|NA/237*
|253*
|Michigan State at Ohio State
|11 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248
|79*
|Virginia at North Carolina
|11 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|261
|Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|noon
|SEC
|NA/220
|262*
|UCLA at USC
|noon
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Northern Illinois at Kent State
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Football: NFL Wild card
|Steelers at Bills
|8 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Packers at Cowboys
|11:30 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Rams at Lions
|3:15 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|GOLF
|DP World Tour: Dubai Invitational (cont.)
|midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii
|11 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Capitals at Rangers
|8 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240
|93*
|SOCCER
|French: Lille vs. FC Lorient
|1:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Africa Cup: Nigeria vs. Equatorial Guinea
|3:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|French: Le Havre vs. Olympique Lyonnais
|5:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Eng. Premier: Everton vs. Aston Villa
|6 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|Spanish: Real Madrid vs. TBA
|8:30 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|French: RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain
|9:35 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|TENNIS
|Australian Open (cont.)
|midnight
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Australian Open
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Australian Open
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Australian Open
|10 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|Basketball: NBA
|Rockets at 76ers
|8 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Spurs at Hawks
|10:30 a.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Warriors at Grizzlies
|1 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Thunder at Lakers
|5:30 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Basketball: NBA g-league
|Stockton Kings at G League Ignite
|11 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
|Ohio State at Michigan
|7 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|George Mason at George Washington
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Villanova at Marquette
|9:30 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|La Salle at Saint Joseph’s
|11 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Iowa at Minnesota
|1 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248
|79*
|Notre Dame at Boston College
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221
|73
|American at Loyola (Md.)
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|North Carolina A&T at Hampton
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
|La Salle at Saint Joseph’s
|7 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Kentucky at South Carolina
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|262*
|Football: NFL Wild card
|Steelers at Bills
|11:30 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Eagles at Buccaneers
|3 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Eagles at Buccaneers
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Eagles at Buccaneers
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Ducks at Panthers
|8 a.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Ducks at Panthers
|8 a.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|Kings at Hurricanes
|10:20 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|SOCCER
|Africa Cup: Senegal vs. Gambia
|3:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Africa Cup: Cameroon vs. Guinea
|6:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Africa Cup: Algeria vs. Angola
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|TENNIS
|Australian Open (cont.)
|midnight
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Australian Open
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Australian Open
|10 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|
RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL Wild Card: Packers at Cowboys
|11:30 a.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|NBA: Clippers at Timberwolves
|2 p.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|NFL Wild Card: Rams at Lions
|3:15 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL Wild Card: Steelers at Bills
|11:30 a.m.
|TBD
|NFL Wild Card: Eagles at Buccaneers
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|NBA: Thunder at Lakers
|5:30 p.m.
|990-AM
Television and radio – Jan. 14, 2024
