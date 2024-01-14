comscore Television and radio - Jan. 14, 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Jan. 14, 2024

  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 am
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
Basketball: NBA
Clippers at Timberwolves 2 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Clippers at Timberwolves 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
Basketball: NBA g-league
Salt Lake City Stars at Iowa Wolves 11 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
Georgetown at Connecticut 7 a.m. KHON 3 3
Rutgers at Michigan State 7 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*
Memphis at Wichita State 8 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
Maryland at Illinois 9 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*
Liberty at Louisiana Tech 10 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
Delaware at UNC-Wilmington 11 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Utah at Stanford noon P12BA NA/234* 255*
Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
Miami at Notre Dame 7 a.m. CW NA/93 2
Rhode Island at Richmond 7 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Pittsburgh at Boston College 7 a.m. ACC NA/251 261
Virginia Tech at Florida State 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Missouri at Vanderbilt 8 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*
South Florida at Rice 8 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73
Stanford at Colorado 9 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
California at Utah 9 a.m. P12MT NA/238* 258*
Davidson at Fordham 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Wake Forest at Louisville 9 a.m. ACC NA/251 261
LSU at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Arkansas at Alabama 10 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*
Washington State at Washington 10 a.m. P12WA NA/235* 257*
Arizona at Oregon 10 a.m. P12OR NA/236* 256*
Arizona State at Oregon State 10 a.m. P12AZ NA/237* 253*
Michigan State at Ohio State 11 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*
Virginia at North Carolina 11 a.m. ACC NA/251 261
Ole Miss at Mississippi State noon SEC NA/220 262*
UCLA at USC noon PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Northern Illinois at Kent State 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Football: NFL Wild card
Steelers at Bills 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Packers at Cowboys 11:30 a.m. KHON 3 3
Rams at Lions 3:15 p.m. KHNL 8 8
GOLF
DP World Tour: Dubai Invitational (cont.) midnight GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii 11 a.m. KHNL 8 8
PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL
Capitals at Rangers 8 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*
SOCCER
French: Lille vs. FC Lorient 1:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Africa Cup: Nigeria vs. Equatorial Guinea 3:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
French: Le Havre vs. Olympique Lyonnais 5:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Eng. Premier: Everton vs. Aston Villa 6 a.m. USA 29/555 123
Spanish: Real Madrid vs. TBA 8:30 a.m. KITV 4 4
French: RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain 9:35 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
TENNIS
Australian Open (cont.) midnight ESPN2 NA/224 74
Australian Open 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
Australian Open 10 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
MONDAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
Basketball: NBA
Rockets at 76ers 8 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Spurs at Hawks 10:30 a.m. TNT 43/553 125
Warriors at Grizzlies 1 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Thunder at Lakers 5:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Basketball: NBA g-league
Stockton Kings at G League Ignite 11 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
Ohio State at Michigan 7 a.m. KHON 3 3
George Mason at George Washington 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Villanova at Marquette 9:30 a.m. KHON 3 3
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s 11 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Iowa at Minnesota 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*
Notre Dame at Boston College 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73
American at Loyola (Md.) 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
North Carolina A&T at Hampton 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s 7 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Kentucky at South Carolina 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*
Football: NFL Wild card
Steelers at Bills 11:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Eagles at Buccaneers 3 p.m. KITV 4 4
Eagles at Buccaneers 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Eagles at Buccaneers 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
HOCKEY: NHL
Ducks at Panthers 8 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Ducks at Panthers 8 a.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
Kings at Hurricanes 10:20 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
SOCCER
Africa Cup: Senegal vs. Gambia 3:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Africa Cup: Cameroon vs. Guinea 6:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Africa Cup: Algeria vs. Angola 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
TENNIS
Australian Open (cont.) midnight ESPN2 NA/224 74
Australian Open 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
Australian Open 10 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

 

RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
NFL Wild Card: Packers at Cowboys 11:30 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
NBA: Clippers at Timberwolves 2 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
NFL Wild Card: Rams at Lions 3:15 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
NFL Wild Card: Steelers at Bills 11:30 a.m. TBD
NFL Wild Card: Eagles at Buccaneers 3 p.m. TBD
NBA: Thunder at Lakers 5:30 p.m. 990-AM
