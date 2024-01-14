comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Jan. 14, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – Jan. 14, 2023

  • Honolulu resident Frank Pulay discovered the Hilo nightclub in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in March. Photo by Mona King.

  • While looking for dinner, Windward Oahu residents Randy Imai, Aileen Mitsumori, Des Thompson and JoAnn Nagai spotted Sam’s Maui restaurant in Okinawa, Japan, in March. Photo by Cindy Imai.

  • Honolulu resident Gregg Kokame came across Makaha Park while skiing at the Aspen Snowmass ski resort near Aspen, Colo., in March. He said that the park is designed for snowboarders. Photo by Ryan Kimura.

