Signs of Hawaiian Life – Jan. 14, 2023

Honolulu resident Frank Pulay discovered the Hilo nightclub in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in March. Photo by Mona King.
While looking for dinner, Windward Oahu residents Randy Imai, Aileen Mitsumori, Des Thompson and JoAnn Nagai spotted Sam’s Maui restaurant in Okinawa, Japan, in March. Photo by Cindy Imai.
Honolulu resident Gregg Kokame came across Makaha Park while skiing at the Aspen Snowmass ski resort near Aspen, Colo., in March. He said that the park is designed for snowboarders. Photo by Ryan Kimura.
Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.
NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.
