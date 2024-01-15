Letter: Concerns in aftermath of Alaska Air incident

Friends visiting us from Florida were caught up in the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 fiasco. The news about the “door plug” was announced after their arrival here.

Naturally concerned about the status of their return flight in the same model of aircraft, they attempted to contact Alaska Airlines for an update. There was nothing on the airline’s website that provided guidance. Calls were met with being on hold for nearly two hours on one call before giving up, and receiving a message to expect being on hold for 12 hours on another call.

There was no attempt by the airline to take our friends’ number to return their call. It was impossible to talk to an airline representative. They ending up booking a flight home with another airline. Rather than offer a full refund, Alaska Airlines only provided a one-way voucher for future travel to Hawaii.

We have enjoyed traveling with Hawaiian Airlines. Will we encounter the same service after Hawaiian merges with Alaska?

Davis Hawkins

Hawaii Kai

