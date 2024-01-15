Makawao center’s program distributes free art kits

The Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center in Makawao, Maui, is focusing on the recovery of Lahaina children and families and other communities affected by fire by providing uplifting activities and opportunities for expression and connection.

Since Aug. 10 the nonprofit center’s Art With Heart: Maui Fire Relief Program has held free in-­person art activities and distributed hundreds of art kits at Lahaina shelters, schools, agencies and other meeting places. Art kits include all supplies, instructions and inspiration necessary for children to complete a hands-on art project.

More than 800 children and families, including artists and students receiving scholarships, have benefited so far from the program, according to a statement by the hui’s development director, Erin O’Kief. Hui No‘eau’s teaching artists and programs staff have completed trauma- and grief-informed training through a partnership with Na Keiki o Emalia.

The center has partnered with the Hawai‘i Technology Academy, a tuition-free public charter school that established a satellite school in Napili. Students in grades 4-5 have received free lessons twice weekly since September. Students at Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary School and Lahainaluna High School, among others, have received art supplies.

Hui No‘eau has further developed its longtime partnership with Ka Hale a ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers to distribute 100 Art2Go Kits monthly and provide in-person art lessons twice weekly at its Wailuku shelter.

Hui No‘eau also has established a fund that supports Maui resident artists who lost their studio space, art gallery, art supplies, artwork or homes in the fire. Artists can email O’Kief at erin@huinoeau.com. Visit huinoeau.com for more information.