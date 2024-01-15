Bradley, An come agonizingly close to winning Sony

Keegan Bradley called it “one of the hardest losses I’ve ever had in my career, if not the hardest.”

Byeong Hun An simply said: “shame it ended that way.”

Both golfers came agonizing close to claiming the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday at Waialae Country Club, but putts that missed by inches caused them to fall on the first playoff hole to Grayson Murray.

“I’m having trouble putting words together,” said Bradley, who shot a final-round 3-under 67. “I’m pretty bummed out but excited to get back in a couple weeks at Torrey (Pines).”

Bradley, An and Murray all finished at 17-under 263 to set up a playoff at the 550-yard par-5 18th hole.

Murray’s tee shot landed in the rough, but he got to the green in three and sunk a 39-foot putt for birdie.

He then waited for Bradley and An to finish up.

Bradley’s second shot traveled way left and wound up in the first row of the elevated bleachers. He took a drop and was 39 yards from the hole.

“Yeah, I was just trying to hit a cut hybrid in there, and it didn’t cut,” he said. “I double-crossed it. Actually everyone was OK, thank goodness, but I was actually in a decent spot.”

Bradley’s pitch got within 17 feet of the hole and he missed the birdie putt that would have matched Murray.

“It’s tough right now,” he said. “This is one of the hardest losses I’ve ever had in my career, if not the hardest, because of just how long I fought, hung in there.”

An’s second shot wound up in the right rough about 65 feet from the hole, he chipped to within five feet, then missed the birdie attempt that would have extended the playoff.

“Yeah, another decent drive” said An, who finished fourth at last week’s The Sentry at Kapalua. “In the semi-rough, I tried to roll it up there to the green, came up a little bit short. Hit a great shot, just a poor putt and poor read at the end, which could have happened on any holes during 73 holes. It’s a shame it ended that way. It hurts, but what are you going to do?”

An had six birdies, one eagle and two bogeys in his 6-under final round.

“Hung in there,” he said. “Had some good run in the middle and finished off with pretty good birdies at the end. It just feels very disappointing. Came down to the last putt.”

An, who played in the third-to-last group, hit a tap-in for birdie on the 18th of regulation to tie Bradley for the lead at 17-under.

“Yeah, I thought I needed maybe an eagle or at least birdie to give myself a chance,” said An, who is winless on tour. “I hit a great drive down there. Had actually a perfect number with my 3-iron. I think it was 243 into the wind. It was just a perfect number, so I hit a full 3-iron. Hit it exactly where I wanted. Hit a good putt (for a potential eagle), just was a bad read.”

Bradley, a six-time winner on tour, and Murray played with Sam Stevens in the final group.

Bradley’s tee shot on No. 18 landed in the right rough. He recovered and left himself with a 26-foot putt for birdie and the win. He missed the putt by inches and settled for par.