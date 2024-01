Scoreboard – January 15, 2024

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Dominican vs. Chaminade; women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.

PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Kamehameha at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III: Assets vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 5 p.m. Varsity III: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA Girls: 5:30 p.m. at Waipahu and Kaiser

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Hanalani at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity III: Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity III: La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

OIA East boys: Moanalua at Kailua; Kalaheo at Kahuku; Roosevelt at McKinley; Kaiser at Castle; Farrington at Kalani. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Waialua at Mililani; Waipahu at Leilehua; Kapolei at Waianae; Campbell at Pearl City; Aiea at Nanakuli. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Punahou at Mid-Pacific; Damien at Saint Louis; ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2; Kamehameha at Le Jardin. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: Memphis vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

BASKETBALL

College Men

EAST

Iona 87, Mount St. Mary’s 70

Marist 83, Rider 60

St. Peter’s 81, Manhattan 68

UConn 80, Georgetown 67

SOUTH

FAU 86, UAB 73

Louisiana Tech 80, Liberty 76, OT

N. Iowa 70, Murray St. 60

UNC-Wilmington 79, Delaware 74

MIDWEST

Green Bay 79, Cleveland St. 71

Maryland 76, Illinois 67

Memphis 112, Wichita St. 86

Michigan St. 73, Rutgers 55

Valparaiso 59, Illinois St. 50

SOUTHWEST

Tulane 94, Tulsa 87, OT

FAR WEST

Stanford 79, Utah 73

UCLA 73, Washington 61

UH MBB Schedule

(Record 10-7, 2-3 Big West)

Oct. 20 vs. Saint Mary’s (exb.) L, 58-92

Nov. 14 vs. Hawaii Hilo W, 82-66

Nov. 16 vs. Niagara W, 92-73

Nov. 21 vs. Northern Arizona W, 70-61

Nov. 24 vs. UTRGV# W, 76-57

Nov. 25 San Diego# W, 77-66

Nov. 30 at Utah L, 66-79

Dec. 3 vs. Central Arkansas W, 95-76

Dec. 10 vs. Hawaii Pacific W, 78-53

Dec. 17 vs. Nevada L, 66-72

Dec. 21 vs. Portland@ W, 69-56

Dec. 22 vs. Nevada@ L, 68-73

Dec. 24 vs. TCU@ L, 51-65

Dec. 30 vs. CSU Fullerton! L 61-63, OT

Jan. 4 at CSU Bakersfield! W, 78-67

Jan. 6 at Cal St. Northridge! L 66-76

Jan. 11 vs. UC Irvine! L, 50-60

Jan. 13 vs. UC Riverside! W, 63-56

Jan. 18 at Long Beach State! 5 p.m.

Jan. 20 at UC San Diego! 2 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Cal State Fullerton! 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 at UC Irvine! 5 p.m.

Feb. 8 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Cal Poly! 5 p.m.

Feb. 17 at UC Santa Barbara! 11 a.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

Feb. 29 at UC Davis! 4 p.m.

March 2 at UC Riverside! 3 p.m.

March 6 vs. Cal State Northridge! 7 p.m.

March 9 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.

The Big West tournament is March 13-16

at Henderson, Nev.

Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

Sheriff Center

#—Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs,

Calif.

@—Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head

Classic

!—Big West game

Big West men’s standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC Irvine 5 0 1.000 — 12 5

UC San Diego 5 0 1.000 — 11 6

UC Davis 5 1 .833 ½ 10 7

CS Northridge 4 1 .800 1 13 4

UCSB 3 3 .500 2½ 10 6

Long Beach St. 3 3 .500 2½ 11 7

Hawaii 2 3 .400 3 10 7

UC Riverside 2 4 .333 3½ 7 11

CS Fullerton 1 4 .200 4 8 9

CSU Bakersfield 0 5 .000 5 5 11

Cal Poly 0 6 .000 5½ 4 14

Thursday

Hawaii at Long Beach State, 5 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Irvine

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge

UC Riverside at Cal State Bakersfield

UC Davis at Cal State Fullerton

College Women

Top 25

No. 9 USC 73, No. 2 UCLA 65

No. 5 Colorado 71, No. 8 Stanford 59

Auburn 67, No. 7 LSU 62

No. 15 Louisville 83, Wake Forest 62

No. 17 Ohio State 70, Michigan State 65

No. 18 Notre Dame 70, Miami 59

No. 19 Utah 93, California 56

No. 20 North Carolina 81, Virginia 68

No. 21 Florida St. 89, No. 11 Va. Tech 81

No. 22 Creighton 81, Providence 70

UH WBB Schedule

(Record 7-7, 4-1 Big West)

Nov. 1 vs. Hawaii Hilo (exb.) W, 67-39

Nov. 8 at Stanford L, 40-87

Nov. 11 at Santa Clara L, 51-62

Nov. 17 vs. San Francisco W, 65-51

Nov. 19 vs. Idaho L, 40-50

Nov. 24 vs. Air Force L, 51-54

Nov. 25 vs. Idaho State W, 58-46

Nov. 26 vs. Washington L, 41-58

Dec. 3 vs. San Jose State W, 73-47

Dec. 21 at UCLA L, 46-85

Dec. 30 at Cal State Fullerton! W, 59-49

Jan. 4 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 67-43

Jan. 6 vs. Cal St. Northridge! W, 67-38

Jan. 11 at UC Irvine! W, 56-49

Jan. 13 at UC Riverside! L, 58-66

Jan. 18 vs. Long Beach State! 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 at UC Santa Barbara! 5 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Cal Poly! noon

Feb. 1 vs. Cal State Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 at UC San Diego! 5 p.m.

Feb. 10 at UC Davis! noon

Feb. 15 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Long Beach State! 1 p.m.

Feb. 29 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

March 2 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

March 7 at Cal State Northridge! 4 p.m.

March 9 at CSU Bakersfield! noon

The Big West tournament is March 13-16

at Henderson, Nev.

Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

Sheriff Center

#—Bank of Hawaii Classic

@—Rainbow Wahine Showdown

!—Big West game

Big West Women’s Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UCSB 5 1 .833 — 11 5

Hawaii 4 1 .800 ½ 7 7

Cal Poly 4 2 .667 1 8 8

UC Davis 4 2 .667 1 8 8

UC Irvine 3 2 .600 1½ 9 6

UC San Diego 3 2 .600 1½ 7 9

UC Riverside 3 3 .500 2 8 8

CS Fullerton 2 3 .400 2½ 6 9

CSU Bakersfield 1 4 .200 3½ 4 10

Long Beach St. 1 5 .167 4 6 10

CS Northridge 0 5 .000 4½ 2 13

Thursday

Cal State Fullerton at UC Davis

Cal State Bakersfield at UC Riverside

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara

UC Irvine at UC San Diego

Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m.