Letter: Good-government laws require involvement

Having chaired the Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct, I have been involved in pushing for good government bills in the past two sessions of the state Legislature. Many bills recommended by the commission became law, making Hawaii government more transparent and accountable.

However, much remains to be done. I encourage all citizens to not just grumble, but to contact your legislative representative and senator and urge them to act on your concerns. They need your vote. They will pay attention.

Dan Foley

Kailua

