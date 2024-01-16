Letter: Urging more support for UH Wahine basketball

The University of Hawaii Wahine basketball program should get more support. Its games scheduled at home aren’t always at times supporters can attend; the games aren’t always covered by radio broadcasts.

The team has consistently played some of the toughest teams in its preseason. They have local girls playing for the program, and home games for attendees under age 18 are free.

Coach Laura Beeman has the Wahine playing really well with a great start in league play, right now, 4-0. There should be more coverage of their players and program. They need our support. Go, ’Bows!

Wayne Sasaki

Aiea

