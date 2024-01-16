Letter: Use $75M to test shaft, offset higher water cost

I applaud the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) for its stance on protecting the integrity of our water supply in its decision to not restart Halawa Shaft, regardless of whether the state Department of Health and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provide the funds to do so (“Board of Water Supply rejects $75M offer to reopen Halawa Shaft,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 14). I believe BWS and, especially its chief engineer, Ernie Lau, have earned our trust in such decisions.

I suggest that the $75 million offered to open the shaft be used instead on the additional testing and scientific analysis to provide the data necessary to evaluate the safety of restarting the Halawa Shaft, as well as to offset the costs BWS has been forced to pass on to its customers to address the issues the Navy has caused by its mismanagement of the Red Hill fuel storage facility.

Nobu Nakamoto

Aiea

